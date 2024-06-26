Is Jessie T. Usher related to Usher?

You’d be forgiven for not knowing.

After all, Usher is one of the biggest musicians in recent decades and currently up for a BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

The entertainment industry is overflowing with people you’d never guess were related. But these two seem to share a name. Is Jessie T. Usher part of Usher’s family?

Usher attends the Tiffany & Co. Celebration of the launch of Blue Book 2024: Tiffany CÃ©leste at The Beverly Estate on April 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

Just in case: Who is Usher?

Usher Raymond IV, known pretty much universally as Usher, was born on October 14, 1978.

A Dallas native, his parents were Jonnetta Patton and Usher Raymond III. For the most part, he grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The Gen X singer, songwriter, and dancer is one of the most influential musical talents of the past three decades. He even played the Super Bowl Halftime show in February 2024.

Jessie T. Usher attends the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Who is Jessie T. Usher?

Jessie T. Usher was born to Jessie T. Usher and Judith User on February 29, 1992 in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Many longtime fans might know the actor for portraying Lyle on Level Up, Cam Calloway on Survivor’s Remorse, or from the film, Smile.

However, he is arguably best known for his role on The Boys, where he plays the extremely memorable alleged superhero, A-Train.

Usher attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

How did Usher get his start?

In 1994, Usher launched his music career at only 15 with a self-titled debut album.

Within just a few years, he had risen to tremendous fame — especially following the release of My Way, his 1997 album.

As it stands, he is a a cornerstone of contemporary R&B and of pop music. He is one of the biggest names in music, and has mentored some of the biggest names in music.

Jessie T. Usher attends Beyond Fest 2022 for the Los Angeles premiere screening of Paramount Pictures’ “SMILE” at the Aero Theatre on September 27, 2022. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

How did Jessie T. Usher launch his career?

From a remarkably early age, Jessie T. Usher demonstrated an interest in acting. His sister, Jesstia, had booked a commercial and sparked a passion within him.

In 2003, he got his wish, landing his own commercial role in an Oscar Mayer ad.

Obviously, he has come a long way as an actor, as he stars on one of the highest-rated, most-watched streaming shows.

Usher attends the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Is Jessie T. Usher related to Usher?

On Sunday, June 30, fans, friends, and family will cheer as Usher takes home a lifetime achievement honor at the BET Awards.

If Jessie T. Usher is cheering him on, it will be as a fan. He will not be one of the BET Awards performers because he is, in fact, an actor.

Because no, Jessie T. Usher is not related to Usher. They were born to different parents who are themselves not related to each other. The “Usher” overlap in their names are not the same parts of their names.