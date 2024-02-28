Leah McSweeney is suing Andy Cohen directly. She’s not the first to call him out, either.

In February, Brandi Glanville accused Andy Cohen of inappropriate behavior.

In late 2023, Leah McSweeney filed a legal complaint against Bravo following her experiences on RHONY and RHUGT.

Now, those stories are intersecting, as Leah now accuses Andy of inappropriate behavior — alleging that while Bravo preyed upon her alcoholism, Andy kept a coterie of favorite Housewives and toxic work environment.

Leah McSweeney is suing Andy Cohen!

On Tuesday, February 27, Leah McSweeney filed a civil lawsuit in the Southern District of New York.

Her filing names Andy Cohen, Bravo Media, NBC Universal Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Shed Media US, and three producers.

The The Real Housewives of New York City and Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alum has previously accused Bravo of violating the ADA. There are elements of that complaint in this civil suit.

According to McSweeney’s complaint, the defendants created a “rotted” workplace culture.

She describes an unsafe workplace environment, one in which employees experience pressure to consume alcohol.

This isn’t just about the general danger of drinking. McSweeney noted that this environment did not accommodate her disabilities, including alcohol use disorder and “mental health disorders.”

Leah McSweeney had been sober for nine years

McSweeney admitted that she had broken her nine year sobriety streak. However, she writes in her filing that she was sober before filming for Season 12 of RHONY began back in 2019.

According to McSweeney, producers were well aware of her alcohol use disorder because she confided in them.

However, she accuses of producers discriminating against her by “intentionally planning scenarios intended to exacerbate [her] disabilities.” Their alleged goal being to “create morbidly salacious reality television.”

The filing calls out Andy Cohen specifically

As numerous reports, including Page Six, point out, McSweeney accuses Andy Cohen of unprofessional conduct with select Bravo stars.

Her filing alleges that Cohen “engages in cocaine use with Housewives and other ‘Bravolebrities’ that he employs.”

According to the RHONY alum, Cohen has a “proclivity for cocaine usage with his employees.”

Leah McSweeney’s allegation suggests that this cocaine coterie is more than just an inappropriate workplace activity.

“Cohen tends to provide the Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits,” her lawsuit claims.

“Cohen intentionally uses cocaine with his employees to further promote a workplace culture that thrives off drug and alcohol abuse,” McSweeney alleges. “Which leads to a failure to accommodate employees who are disabled and attempting to remain substance free.”

For the record, Andy Cohen’s representative is denying this

“Cohen’s preferred workplace environment, which is fueled with substances and illicit behavior, permeates every aspect of Defendant Bravo productions,” Leah McSweeney’s lawsuit accuses.

Meanwhile, a rep for Andy Cohen spoke to Deadline, claiming that “the claims against Andy are completely false!”

McSweeney is not the first to make this sort of accusation against Cohen. Presumably, if she intends to win her lawsuit, she will find multiple Housewives to offer sworn testimony — if she has not already.