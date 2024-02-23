Andy Cohen Addresses Sexual Harassment Allegations, Apologizes to Brandi Glanville

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Andy Cohen has issued a statement in response to a surprising and disturbing allegation.

Earlier this week, Brandi Glanville sent a letter (from attorney Bryan Freedman) to NBCUniversal, Shed Media and Shed’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery… accusing Andy Cohen of sexual harassment.

The letter alleged that an “inebriated” Cohen sent Glanville a video message stating of “his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via Facetime.”

Andy Cohen takes part in SiriusXM’s Radio Andy Annual Holiday Hangout at SiriusXM Studios on December 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The went on to say that the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star felt “trapped” and “disgusted” due to the nature of Cohen’s exchange.

Not long after this accusation was made public on Thursday, Cohen — who hosts Watch What Happens Live and who also produces all of the Housewives franchises — responded to the charge.

“The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi,” Cohen Tweeted.

“It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize.”

Andy Cohen speaks on stage during iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

No one from Bravo has addressed this situation.

According to People Magazine, however, it spoke to a source who saw the video and who told the publication that the footage was clearly comedic in nature.

“No one in their right mind would think that anything Andy was saying in that video was meant to be taken seriously,” says the insider.

“It was very clear that everyone was in on the joke.”

Glanville’s lawyers, though, said Cohen “remains in his post,” continuing his work with the cable network, and compared the production companies and Bravo itself to another where “profits were prioritized over people.”

Andy Cohen attends the SiriusXM Next Generation: Industry & Press Preview at The Tisch Skylights at The Shed on November 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The letter read in part:

“Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville’s boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career.

It labeled Cohen’s actions as “an extraordinary abuse of power.”

This letter lands arrives about a month after her Caroline Manzo — of the yet-to-be-aired program The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip — sued Bravo, NBCU and Shed… alleging that Manzo had been sexually harassed and assaulted by Glanville while filming in Morocco.

Brandi Glanville attends WE tv Celebrates The 100th Episode Of The “Marriage Boot Camp” Reality Stars Franchise And The Premiere Of “Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition” at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv)

Manzo, an alum of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, says that Glanville forcibly kissed her and groped her vagina and breasts during taping of an episode.

The lawsuit, filed in state court in New York, also claims that Bravo and the additional production arms of the network were aware of Glanville’s past improper conduct… yet hired her anyway to pump up the ratings on their new reality series.

Via her own letter on February 22, Glanville referred to this lawsuit as an example of “character assassination.”

The new letter says that the aforementioned companies are “deliberately refashioning a series of intimate moments between two consenting adults into a #MeToo scenario.

“This is a transparent attempt to cut ties with Ms. Glanville in a manner intended to deny her recourse, discredit her, and ward off damaging revelations that Ms. Glanville is uniquely positioned to reveal.”