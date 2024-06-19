Jennifer Lopez Planning a Country Music Career After Abysmal 2024?

Could a Jennifer Lopez Country album be in the works?

It sounds ridiculous, but hear us out.

Jennifer Lopez is not having a great 2024. Divorce rumors with Ben Affleck have circulated for months and only grown more convincing.

Add a couple of bad movie releases and some (hard earned) unpopularity, and maybe she’s looking for a fresh start.

Jennifer Lopez poses during the ‘Atlas’ Mexico City Fan Event at Plaza Toreo Parque Central on May 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Does Jennifer Lopez need to pivot to Country music?

Jon Peters produced Jennifer Lopez’s 1995 film, Money Train. Unlike 2024 releases Atlas and This Is Me … Now, that film was characterized as “acceptable” by the Los Angeles Times.

The actress and singer spent millions recently, going all out on a wedding and her $60 million house.

Now, so much of what she does seems to be blowing up in her face. She’s canceled her tour and, right now, a lot of people assume that she’s regretting a thing or two.

Jennifer Lopez attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Jon Peters speaks to TMZ in in a new Hulu documentary, JLo & Ben: Missed Warning Signs.

He speculates that Jennifer Lopez could pivot in an unexpected way. And, in the process, walk in Beyonce’s footsteps.

Specifically … what if she took the Country music scene by storm?

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the premiere of Netflix’s “Atlas” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

J. Lo could get help hard launching her Country music career

According to Peters, Jennifer Lopez could partner up with Country legends like Shania Twain. He speculates that they would be delighted to work with her.

That is certainly possible! Influential celebrities, rather than servers or other employees who depend upon tips to survive, might actually enjoy her coming to town.

The idea would be for the singer to move to Nashville (however temporarily) and begin the project. She doesn’t have Country credentials, but she could borrow from those who do.

Jennifer Lopez attends Amazon’s “This is Me… Now: A Love Story” premiere at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

To be blunt, it’s unclear how well Jennifer Lopez could do in Country circles. She is from the Bronx.

Beyonce is from Texas — and in addition to racist backlash, she also found that fans who love her were not always willing to follow her into a different genre of music. Not if they don’t enjoy it in the first place.

Clearly, some people are big on the idea. But what matters most is whether Jennifer Lopez even has an interest in a Country career.