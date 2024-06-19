Justin Timberlake Said WHAT to the Police During Arrest?!?

As you have very likely heard by now, Justin Timberlake is likely crying himself a river at the moment.

The veteran singer was arrested this week in Sag Harbor, New York for driving while under the influence of alcohol… with his mugshot having since gone viral.

Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York. He was charged with driving while intoxicated. (Photo by Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images)

While fans and critics process this unfortunate incident, meanwhile, new details have emerged in regard to Timberlake’s arrest.

Timberlake was behind the wheel of a gray BMW with Florida plates when he was pulled over around 12:17 a.m. on June 18; he’s accused of driving through a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road, according to the official court filing.

He was coming from the American Hotel — and Surveillance video obtained by hamptons.com features the 43-year old going slowly on a deserted street prior to getting pulled over.

While speaking with iconic artist, authorities noted that his eyes were “bloodshot and glassy,” with a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath,” Sag Harbor Village officer Michael Arkinson wrote in his complaint.

Justin Timberlake attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP)

Arkinson also wrote that Timberlake had “slowed speech” and was “unable to divide attention” throughout the interaction.

After the Grammy winner “performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” Arkinson said the singer declined to be tested for impairment, allegedly telling police:

“‘No, I’m not doing a chemical test.'”

This is also known as a breathalyzer.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Timberlake went on to refuse the test two more time before he was read the Miranda rights and arrested, according to Arkinson.

“This determination was based in part from undersigned’s training and experience in detecting intoxication and in administering field sobriety tests and having been involved in numerous DWI cases,” the officer wrote in the documents, adding that Timberlake also allegedly told him during the traffic stop:

“‘I had one martini and I followed my friends home.'”

Justin Timberlake speaks onstage as he promotes the upcoming film “Trolls Band Together” during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 26, 2023 in Las Vegas. (GETTY)

For the record, wife Jessica Biel — who may be done with Timberlake — was not with her husband at the time.

“Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance,” read a statement this week by the Sag Harbor Police Department.

Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations, one for running a stop sign and one for failure to keep in lane.

He is scheduled to play concerts in Chicago on June 21 and June 22… and to be back in court for a hearing on July 26.