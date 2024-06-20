Travis Scott’s Mug Shot: See Photo From His Drunken Arrest In Miami

Travis Scott’s new mug shot has been released by Miami police after he was arrest in Florida on several charges.

Travis, Kylie Jenner’s ex and father of their two children, was booked for trespass and disorderly intoxication.

Another celebrity arrested for being drunk in one week? This is not the kind of collab we’d like to see from Travis and Justin Timberlake!

So, what exactly happened? A bit of hard partying turned belligerent, or so it sounds from the police report.

Travis Scott attends 2023 GQ Men of the Year at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Travis Scott Arrested: His Mug Shot & Why Cops Took Him In

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, authorities were called out to a marina near Miami Beach. Apparently, a fight had broken out that needed handling. When the cops arrived, Travis was allegedly arguing with people on one of the yachts.

As the police escorted Travis away, he reportedly started screaming “obscenities” at the people on the yacht. Once he left the docks, a car was waiting to take Travis away. The police let him take his car and go.

This could’ve been the end of the story – except 5 minutes later, Travis came back. But the police were still on the scene and after seeing Travis’ “erratic and belligerent” – and smelling booze all over him – Travis was arrested.

As he was not behind the wheel and things didn’t get violent, Travis was hit with a minor charge. He spent little time in jail – barely the night tbh – before posting bail and heading out.

After being arrested by Miami-Dade officials, Travis Scott was booked on charges of trespass and disorderly intoxication. (Miami-Dade Corrections)

Travis’ Life Right Now

Travis Scott some run-in with the law comes on the heels of reports that he’s in a low place right now after his split from Kylie Jenner.

According to a report by OK! Magazine, Travis Scott is “completely freaking out” over Kylie’s ongoing relationship with Timothee.

“He can’t accept that he’s been replaced,” the inside source claimed.

Nothing he can do about Kylie finding happiness elsewhere, but can still be a ton-notch dad to his two kids with her, Stormi and Aire.

Best to focus on that right now!