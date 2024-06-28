JoJo Siwa has a new tattoo. It’s a little bit unusual.

As much as JoJo Siwa enjoys taunting trolls and trolling her own fans, she also takes time to have fun.

These days, the singer and entertainer is undergoing a bit of a brand metamorphosis.

And the newly minted 21-year-old is showing off some brand new ink! And it apparently ties into a major new project.

JoJo Siwa visits the SiriusXM Studio at SiriusXM Studios on May 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

JoJo Siwa has a brand new tattoo!

On Wednesday, June 26, JoJo Siwa appeared in a photograph on Instagram. Not on her own page — but on the page of the Costello Tattoo Team.

As you can see in the photo below, the fresh tattoo appears on her arm. She had the sleeve rolled up to showcase the art.

The art itself appears to show a winged teddy bear.

“Our man @konstantin_tattoo tattooed the incredible @itsjojosiwa with this masterpiece!” the Instagram caption reads.

The caption explains: “Her new album cover brought to life in ink.”

Then, the gracious caption concludes: “Thank you JOJO for Coming in to Costello Studio, can’t wait to hear your new album!”

JoJo Siwa attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Wait, JoJo Siwa has a new album coming out?

JoJo’s last full album was in 2021, and The J Team was a soundtrack album — which is a little different.

Her last EP (Extended Play) dates back even further, as JoJo’s Rockin’ Christmas came out in 2020.

And, prior to 2024, JoJo’s last non-album single — “Nonstop” — also debuted in 2020.

This spring, JoJo released “Karma.” This was her first “adult” single — more a reference to how she’s hoping to appeal to teens and adults with her music, rather than to small children.

It is very difficult to transition from being an entertainer whose target audience is single-digit kids into an adult who has normal relationships and wants fans her own age. No one wants to remain a birthday clown forever, no matter how successful they are.

This transition has reminded many people of what Miley Cyrus went through a dozen years or so ago. And, truth be told, “Karma” drew numerous comparisons to Miley’s Can’t Be Tamed era.

JoJo Siwa performs onstage during LA Pride in the Park at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

‘Karma’ had a mixed reception

As it turned out, that happened for a reason. “Karma” was originally written for Miley, who passed on the song and did not perform it for Can’t Be Tamed.

Brit Smith ended up taking up the song. Tragically, it flopped at the time.

Since JoJo Siwa debuted her own “Karma” single with a mixed reception, Brit’s song has enjoyed a renaissance. (It’s genuinely a good song; and JoJo’s version wasn’t actually bad)

JoJo Siwa attends “Dance Moms: The Reunion” Premiere Event & Red Carpet at Moxy Hotel on April 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bonnie Biess/Getty Images for Lifetime)

Though JoJo has yet to officially release the song, “Choose Your Fighter” will be her next single. And, one imagines, might show up on her unnamed album.

We have to emphasize that JoJo herself has not publicly displayed her album art or anything else. We don’t know when this (alleged) album will come out or what its title will be.

But it will certainly be worth a listen. JoJo Siwa’s tattoo is interesting, but the real draw is that a full album is sure to include at least one absolute bop.