Is Kim Kardashian playing third wheel to Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny?

That’s what some fans think after paparazzi spotted Kim hanging out with the couple on the Greek island of Spetses this week.

After breaking up last winter, Kendall and Bunny recently rekindled their romance.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are seen at Gucci Ancora during Milan Fashion Week on September 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci)

And we think it’s safe to say that they have Kim’s seal of approval.

According to TMZ, Kim has been tagging along with the happy couple on their recent Mediterranean vacation.

Is she a welcome presence, or would the newly reconciled lovebirds prefer to be alone?

Kim Kardashian: Annoying Third Wheel or Welcome Guest?

Kim Kardashian attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Under normal conditions, we’d be inclined to believe that Kendall and Bunny would prefer to be on their own.

But as famous as those two are, they can’t hold a candle to Kim’s wealth and influence.

Simply put, Kim is one of the most famous people on the planet, and as such, she can be a good person to vacation with.

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian attends an event to discuss criminal justice reform with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2024. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s likely due to Kim that the traveling trio is enjoying some deluxe accommodations and some first-class company during their time in Greece.

Kim, Kendall, and Bunny Have Been Hanging With the Bezoses

According to TMZ, Kim, Kendall, and Bunny have been staying on a massive yacht owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Kim Kardashian arrives at the Tenth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, on April 13, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

The site claims that Kim has been spotted hanging with Jeff and his fiancee, Lauren Sanchez.

Again, Kendall and Bunny are very rich and famous on their own.

In fact, to some of our younger readers, those two might be a bigger deal than Kim.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

But would they be able to score a cabin on Jeff Bezos’ mega-yacht? Or is that the kind of invitation that’s only extended to fellow billionaires?

(While there’s been some controversy over her exact net worth, the current consensus is that Kim is a billionaire.)

We don’t know what sort of standards Jeff and Lauren use when deciding who to welcome aboard.

Executive chairman of Amazon Jeff Bezos and actress Lauren Sanchez arrive for a State Dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at the Booksellers Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 10, 2024. (Photo by DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images)

But something tells us Kim’s clout went a long way with the mega-wealthy couple.

So yeah, Kim Kardashian might be playing third wheel to Kendall and Bunny.

But she’s the kind of third wheel who scores mega-yacht invitations from billionaires!