Is Kim Kardashian playing third wheel to Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny?
That’s what some fans think after paparazzi spotted Kim hanging out with the couple on the Greek island of Spetses this week.
After breaking up last winter, Kendall and Bunny recently rekindled their romance.
And we think it’s safe to say that they have Kim’s seal of approval.
According to TMZ, Kim has been tagging along with the happy couple on their recent Mediterranean vacation.
Is she a welcome presence, or would the newly reconciled lovebirds prefer to be alone?
Kim Kardashian: Annoying Third Wheel or Welcome Guest?
Under normal conditions, we’d be inclined to believe that Kendall and Bunny would prefer to be on their own.
But as famous as those two are, they can’t hold a candle to Kim’s wealth and influence.
Simply put, Kim is one of the most famous people on the planet, and as such, she can be a good person to vacation with.
It’s likely due to Kim that the traveling trio is enjoying some deluxe accommodations and some first-class company during their time in Greece.
Kim, Kendall, and Bunny Have Been Hanging With the Bezoses
According to TMZ, Kim, Kendall, and Bunny have been staying on a massive yacht owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
The site claims that Kim has been spotted hanging with Jeff and his fiancee, Lauren Sanchez.
Again, Kendall and Bunny are very rich and famous on their own.
In fact, to some of our younger readers, those two might be a bigger deal than Kim.
But would they be able to score a cabin on Jeff Bezos’ mega-yacht? Or is that the kind of invitation that’s only extended to fellow billionaires?
(While there’s been some controversy over her exact net worth, the current consensus is that Kim is a billionaire.)
We don’t know what sort of standards Jeff and Lauren use when deciding who to welcome aboard.
But something tells us Kim’s clout went a long way with the mega-wealthy couple.
So yeah, Kim Kardashian might be playing third wheel to Kendall and Bunny.
But she’s the kind of third wheel who scores mega-yacht invitations from billionaires!