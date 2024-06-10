JoJo Siwa Taunts Trolls, Chugs From ‘Vodka’ Bottle on Stage at L.A. Pride

Reading Time: 4 minutes

JoJo Siwa may be (once again) trying too hard, as some critics are putting it.

In May, JoJo Siwa celebrated her 21st birthday.

Over the weekend, she performed at Pride.

But between her egging on the audience, boasting about her body count, and chugging a drink on stage … maybe it’s all a little too much, you know?

JoJo Siwa performs onstage during LA Pride in the Park at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

JoJo Siwa made a splash at her L.A. Pride performance

On Saturday, June 8, JoJo Siwa performed for L.A. Pride in the Park. She appeared to be holding — and, at times, chugging — a bottle of vodka.

“I have performed in front of six-year-olds louder than you,” JoJo teased the crowd. Notably, her biggest claim to fame is as a children’s entertainer.

“In fact, there is a six-year-old right there — why the f–k are you here?” she joked with the crowd. “I love it. I’m so here for it. You’re awesome, dude. My point is don’t let that superstar be louder than you guys. Lemme, hear you make some f–king noise.”

JoJo Siwa performs onstage during LA Pride in the Park at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

To be clear, though, JoJo was mixing a performance with what was essentially a standup comedy routine.

“Not going to lie, I have to deal with a lot of them online,” JoJo said of online trolls. “I woke up this morning and, as one does, I opened my phone and the first thing that came up was a picture of me performing back when I was in London a couple of days ago.”

She shared: “Some guy… I stalked his page, he was definitely straight … This guy commented, and this was a new comment for me. It wasn’t about a dance that I do. It wasn’t about my hairline; it wasn’t that I’m a 5-foot-9 giant toddler. It said, ‘This man needs to be stopped.'”

JoJo Siwa offered a comical comeback

“Number one, my d–k was bigger than his and number two, I f–ked more girls than him,” JoJo declared.

Though some online trolls are inexplicably successful in other areas of life (leaving one to wonder why they lash out so viciously), most of the time, they are not.

The root causes of these toxic behaviors stem from people who are frustrated and generally feel powerless, so they lash out to try to ruin other people’s day. Misery loves company, after all. (And, in this case, the person was clearly several types of bigotry in a trench coat)

JoJo Siwa visits the SiriusXM Studio at SiriusXM Studios on May 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

With that in mind … it’s entirely likely that JoJo has enjoyed better success in terms of relationships and sex than some bitter social media denizen.

She is an attractive young adult. She’s rich. And she’s also genuinely famous.

All of those, by themselves, would be recipes for getting laid. So, even if she weren’t comparing herself to some loser who types homophobic and misdirected transphobic misogyny replies on social media, we’re sure that she’s doing just fine for herself.

JoJo Siwa performs onstage during LA Pride in the Park at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Was JoJo Siwa really chugging vodka on stage?

It is entirely possible that JoJo, who is 21 years old and of course has every legal right to drink alcohol, had vodka with her on stage.

But, as countless people with serious substance abuse problems can tell you, you can put different drinks into different containers. Someone’s water bottle could have vodka. And someone’s vodka bottle could be full of water — and thus be just a prop for a performance.

JoJo actually has a history of (playfully) trolling fans, so it’s entirely possible that she was merely projecting a “party girl” image rather than drinking straight liquor. (Straight liquor, at Pride?)

JoJo Siwa visits SiriusXM Studios on May 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Whether it’s part of JoJo Siwa’s “edgy” rebranding or just part of her on-stage performance, we obviously hope that she’s taking care of herself.

Anyone who has ever chugged vodka directly from the bottle can probably assure you that it’s a mistake. Of course, JoJo’s 21 … which is a very normal age to make those mistakes. And to learn from them.

Either way, we hope that she’s having a happy Pride Month. We’re sure that it’s going better for her than it is for the hateful trolls who hope that their comments ruin her day.