Mamie Laverock is on the road to recovery.

That’s the cautiously optimistic update offered by the actress’ mother following an enormously difficult series of events for the entire family.

As we’ve previously reported Mamie fell from a five-story balcony at a Vancouver hospital last month.

Mamie Laverock in a scene from the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart. (Hallmark/Youtube)

She had previously suffered an unspecified “medical emergency” and was being transported from one part of the hospital to another at the time of her fall.

The actress, who’s best known for her work on Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart, has remained hospitalized these past several weeks.

Her family has shared one photo of Mamie, but updates on her condition have been few and far between.

Mamie Laverock’s Road to Recovery

Mamie Laverock appears on the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart. (Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Dolsen)

Earlier this week, Mamie’s mother, Nicole Rockmann, took to Facebook to thank fans. She also brought her followers up to speed on the recovery process.

“Thank you for your healing messages for Mamie,” Nicole wrote, according to People.

“Mamie survived her injuries, however, her road to recovery will be long. I will be setting up a mailbox for all of your cards and well wishes shortly.”

While the nature and extent of her injuries remain unclear, Mamie underwent a successful surgery on May 30.

Mamie Laverock appears alongside her onscreen mother in a scene from Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart. (Hallmark (YouTube screenshot))

Mamie’s Family Continues to Hold Out Hope

That same day, Nicole spoke with the Los Angeles Times. She revealed that Mamie had “opened her eyes” for the first time since the fall.

“Let’s just hope this is the turnaround and she’s going to get through this now,” she said at the time. “I couldn’t be happier that people reached out and cared. The story will be told.”

Nicole went on to deny rumors that Mamie attempted to take her own life.

She insisted that the fall was unintentional and that her family intends to take legal action against the hospital.

“This is an absolute miracle and there will be accountability,” Rockmann said, noting that the fall was not “intended.”

Mamie Laverock in a scene from the popular Hallmark series When Calls the Heart. (Hallmark)

“All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she’s alive and that she’s fighting and that she’s strong. It’s unbelievable that she’s with us,” she added.

In an update posted on May 28, Nicole explained that Mamie “was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories.”

“She sustained life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support,” Nicole wrote on a GoFundMe page that’s been set up for Mamie.

“We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time.”

Our thoughts go out to Mamie and her family during this enormously difficult time.

We’ll continue to bring you updates on this situation as more information becomes available.