Jason Kelce met some royals. And it seems to have changed his outlook on the controversial family.

Just days ahead of his family’s meet-up with Taylor Swift and Prince William in London, Jason Kelce said some true yet undiplomatic things about kings and monarchy.

It seems that he has now reconsidered his outlook.

Mostly? Jason clearly felt delighted to meet Princess Charlotte.

Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on in the second half at Lumen Field on December 18, 2023. (Photo Credit: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Jason Kelce met some royals at Taylor Swift’s London show

During this week’s episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the athletes reflected upon their royal encounter.

During the first weekend of summer, the Kelce brothers met up with Taylor Swift as she played at Wembley Arena.

By privilege of his birth, Prince William got to meet up with Taylor, her boyfriend, and her “brother-in-law” Jason Kelce. (He is not literally her BIL, to be clear)

Despite Jason’s previous “f–k kings” attitude, encountering the people left him with a very positive impression.

“I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic meeting him,” Jason reflected.

“But the highlight was Princess Charlotte,” he then praised.

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Jason Kelce’s favorite royal is Princess Charlotte

Charlotte is the 9-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton. She is the second of their children.

“She was so f–king adorable,” Jason praised.

“I don’t know, maybe it’s because I have three girls now,” he continued. He and wife Kylie Kelce share three daughters. “She had fire to her, she was asking questions.”

“Last episode, I think I was quoted as saying ‘f–k royalty,'” Jason more or less accurately recalled during the podcast.

“He was so cool,” he then praised of Prince William. That is … a fairly colossal PR coup for William, who does not enjoy a reputation of anything of the sort.

The Kelce family linked up with the Royal Family across the pond pic.twitter.com/gon7qMdUGZ — New Heights (@newheightshow) June 26, 2024

So, Is Prince William a ‘cool’ person?

There have been rumors of Prince William having exciting yet scandalous interests.

But since those same rumors accuse him of adultery (and his wife now very famously has cancer), it’s not really a point in his favor.

Now he has two American celebrity athletes gushing over him. William hasn’t had fans this adoring across the pond in about two decades.

George of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“He was so cool,” Travis Kelce raved about William. “Obviously, we were backstage meeting him. He was there with little George and Charlotte.”

Like his brother, he praised: “They were an absolute delight to meet.”

Travis then admitted: “Wasn’t sure if I was supposed to bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hand.”