When Jason Kelce disses Prince William ahead of his brother meeting him, he’s going to earn some new fans.

And, perhaps, some Royalist critics.

Over the first weekend of summer, Taylor Swift posed with a fan — Prince William — when he and two of his children attended her packed London performance.

Just days before Taylor (and Travis Kelce) met the Prince of Wales, Jason condemned monarchies.

Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after announcing his retirement from the NFL at NovaCare Complex on March 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Prince William received a royal diss from Jason Kelce

Sometimes, we have no choice but to stan.

On the Wednesday, June 19 episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, Jason said some very correct things about the monarchy.

And — to the surprise of no one familiar with the retired Philadelphia Eagles player — he did not mince words.

Prince William, Prince of Wales smiles as he attends day two of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“I’m out on honoring kings,” Jason Kelce stated fairly before pointing out that it’s arguably a core concept behind the United States.

“Listen, we’re Americans,” he reasoned. “We don’t do royalty.”

While America and its founding documents are riddled with numerous flaws — from legal ambiguities to systemic oppression to lacking foresight — rejecting monarchy is something that US absolutely got right.

Apparently, Travis wasn’t down with Jason dissing the monarchy

Slipping in a somewhat crass joke, Jason Kelce then added: “F–k kings, but I wouldn’t mind [my wife] Kylie kneeling at my feet.” He also joked about the idea of people feeding him grapes.

For some reason, his brother Travis pushed back on his sentiment, almost pleading: “Not ‘f–k kings.'”

It’s unclear why Travis Kelce pushed back on this, unless it was anticipation of potentially encountering royalty days later at Wembley Arena. Of course, Travis has been wrong about things before, so perhaps he feels some sympathy for the UK institution.

Former NFL player Jason Kelce reacts following a match during Night One of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field on April 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

To be fair, Travis not pushing back would have meant appearing to agree that — at the risk of putting words into Jason’s mouth — the monarchy makes the UK an objectively worse place.

And that could make things awkward if he were to meet a member of the British Royal family in person.

And, of course, he did just that. Travis ended up appearing in an Instagram photo with Taylor Swift, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.

Monarchy’s History With Taylor Swift

Prince William has met Taylor Swift before — as far back as 2013, in fact. It was arguably a much bigger deal for Prince George and Princess Charlotte to get to watch Taylor perform, not to mention the royal meet-and-greet.

And this is where things become complex. Because while Jason’s absolutely right about the monarchy, that doesn’t mean that he — or anyone — is condemning this family for the circumstances of their birth.

You can loathe what someone represents while acknowledging that individual people seem to be very decent. Maybe not William or Charles and certainly not Andrew, but we all hope that George and Charlotte had a lovely time.