Jason Kelce and His Kids: Meet His Three Children with Kylie

Reading Time: 3 minutes

How many kids does Jason Kelce have again?

Thanks to Taylor Swift, millions of new fans have gotten to know Travis Kelce. They’ve also met Jason Kelce, his brother and fellow football star.

Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are proud parents. Fans have gotten to know their little family for years on social media.

In addition to the beloved Kelce family dogs, they also have (human) children.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of “Kelce” on September 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Jason Kelce is married to Kylie Kelce

Kylie McDevitt and Jason Kelce met on a dating app. The two ended up marrying in April of 2018.

Now sharing the surname of “Kelce” (which their family pronounces the intuitive KEL-see, unlike their KELss-favoring cousins), they formed their own family unit.

As we have previously detailed, they are a dog-loving couple. But it wasn’t long before this couple began adding human offspring as they grew their family.

Jason and Kylie Kelce have three children

Just a year and a half after Jason and Kylie tied the knot, they welcomed their first child.

Less than a year and a half later, they welcomed their second. Their third child came just after the 2023 Super Bowl, not even a full year after Baby #2. (Incidentally, doctors do not recommend this birthrate)

All three of their children are daughters. Jason Kelce has spoken excitedly about what a privilege it is to be a “girl dad” to his little ones.

Wyatt Elizabeth (October 2, 2019)

In October of 2019, Jason and Kelce welcomed their firstborn daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce. Just two months later, in December, they brought her to her first football game.

Wyatt was only four months old when she attended her first Kelce Super Bowl. There, her parents cheered on Uncle Travis Kelce as he played. As many Swifties have learned (and are still learning), Travis was fairly famous within the football world years before the two met.

Generally, Travis and Kylie don’t bring their kids to games unless Jason is playing. That year, however, they made an exception.

Elliotte Ray (March 4, 2021)

On March 4, 2021, Wyatt became a big sister with the birth of Elliotte Ray Kelce.

Interestingly, while Wyatt reminds her parents of Jason, Elliotte — according to her family — is constantly “twinning” with Uncle Travis.

Jason has noted that Elliotte seems to be braver than Travis was at her age. These brothers love to tease each other.

Bennett Llewellyn (February 23, 2023)

Jason and Kylie welcomed third child Bennett Llewellyn Kelce on February 23, 2023.

Yes, that means that Kylie was 38 weeks pregnant when Jason and Travis faced off for the 2023 Super Bowl earlier that month.

There were half-jokes about how they might name their third daughter if Kylie went into labor during the game. However, they ended up giving her the middle name of Llewellyn after Jason’s grandmother’s maiden name.