As previously detailed, there’s a large age gap between Nick Viall and his wife, Natalie Joy.

18 years, to be exact.

But while the 43-year old former Bachelorette suitor is significant older than his 25-year old spouse, Viall is here to relay the following message:

There’s no gap at all between the couple’s loyalty to one another.

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend Going Home With Tyler Cameron Los Angeles Tastemaker Event at Harriet’s Rooftop on April 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)

“I’m aware of a ton of rumors about me,” Viall said during an appearance on The LadyGang podcast on June 25. “And I know that I’m unaware of 90% more cause I don’t read it.”

Joy was accused of being unfaithful around the time she got engaged last year to Viall.

The speculation grew strong enough that it reached Viall, despite his attempts to stay away from such online chatter.

“I don’t go on [social media]. I disconnect,” Viall continued.

“I’m just really good at protecting my mental health and the mental health of my family. And I mean it when I say it, I like to work. I’ve always liked to work. I’ve enjoyed work. The more I build the show, the less famous I want to be.”

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend 2023 Variety’s Women Of Reality TV at Spago on November 29, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Viall hosts a very successful podcast, and is occasionally joined on it by Joy, who exchanged vows with the reality star in April.

When Keltie Knight pointed out that bringing Joy on to co-host opens the pair up to even more scrutiny, Viall said his wife has “gotten much better” at dealing with the negativity.

He argued that engaging with the rumors only makes things worse, however.

“Like, how many people have promoted bullsh-t rumors about themselves only to deny it?” he said.

“It blows my mind. … Listen, I’m human. As much as I say to stay offline, I’ve had my moments of weakness. I had to get better and better at this … you just move on.”

Nick Viall and his wife attend the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on May 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, actor Harry Jowsey came at Viall, saying he should be “focused on his wife cheating on him.”

This likely explains the remarks made by Joy on the June 26 episode of The Viall Files, as she noted that men always get “the benefit of the doubt” on reality television — and in real life.

“Women just don’t ever get the benefit of the doubt,” she said.

“And it’s like, ‘Shame, shame, shame, shame, shame,’ on women. But, like, men, it’s like, ‘They’re men,’ like, ‘Men will be men.’”

Viall and Joy got engaged in January 2023 after more than two years of dating. They welcomed their daughter, River Rose, in February and got married two months later.