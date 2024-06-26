Michael Easton has made a dramatic announcement in regard to the world of daytime drama.

On Wednesday morning, the veteran actor shared a lengthy video on Instagram that confirmed his unexpected departure from General Hospital.

Just how imminent is his departure?

Michael Easton poses here for a promotional photo. (Disney)



Easton’s final episode airs on Thursday, June 27!

“I’ve always been partial to the Irish goodbye. That’s where you leave the party without actually telling anyone you’re gone,” Easton said in his video farewell.

“But I thought you all deserved better, so I just wanted to let you know that I just filmed my final scenes here at General Hospital.”

Easton created the character of John McBain on One Life to Live, eventually making the move to General Hospital in 2012.

Michael Easton is probably one of the most successful soap opera stars ever. (General Hospital)

Due to legal issues when it came to intellectual property, the star exited the show along with other colleagues … but returned later in a new role as Silas Clay, who was killed off in August 2016.

Six months after that, he re-entered the series as Dr. Hamilton Finn.

Welcome to the universe of soap opera casting, those unaware of how this form of entertainment often works.

Continued Easton via this social media footage:

“I’ve loved every minute that I’ve been here. I want to thank the entire cast and crew for allowing me to share their stage this past 10 years.

“Most importantly, I want to thank all of you for the kindness and love you’ve shown me and my family. I won’t ever forget you. And as I walk out here for the last time, and with apologies to the great Lou Gehrig, I feel like the luckiest man on the face of the Earth.”

Michael Easton left quite the mark on General Hospital during his run. (General Hospital)

In other very recent General Hospital news:

On Tuesday, it was revealed that five-time Daytime Emmy winner Jonathan Jackson would return as Lucky Spencer.

Moreover, Bryan Craig is set to reprise his role as Morgan Corinthos, the late son of Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright), for an episode in early August.

“Thank you for your kindness. My heart is filled with love and gratitude. #gh #goodbye,” wrote Easton as a caption to his video.

You can watch Easton’s full announcement below: