It was the most-watched Super Bowl halftime performance in history.

And, let’s be clear, it was AWESOME.

Usher took of his shirt, danced on roller skates and brought out numerous special guests at halftime of the big game on Sunday, February 11.

But many fans still took notice of who did not take to the stage in Las Vegas.

will.i.am and Usher perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Where was Justin Bieber?!?

To be clear, he was in attendance at the Super Bowl, kissing wife Hailey in an attempt to squash rumors of their impending divorce.

But why didn’t he join good friend Usher, as had been speculated about for weeks?

“Things did [not] work out with Justin. I honor and recognize that my brother,” Usher simply said during a Friday appearance on The Breakfast Club.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Continued Usher:

“I think it might have been the fact that he was wanting to tell a different story right now, and I understand that.

“But we did have a brief conversation and we’re gonna do something else in the future. No love lost or anything like that.”

Usher went on to say he thinks Bieber will headline a Super Bowl halftime show of his own someday.

Usher speaks during the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame ceremony honoring Usher at Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame on February 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

“It’s a lot of pressure for the Super Bowl, obviously for me to put together a show. So, I reached out to everybody,” Usher added, referencing Lil John, Alicia Keys and others who blew viewers away.

“Justin wasn’t the only person that I actually spoke to about doing the Super Bowl. But the moment was maybe for later.

“He’s gonna play the Super Bowl. I’ll go ahead and give you that for the future. I profess that over his life and over his time, because he has a career that deserves it…

“It just didn’t happen. That doesn’t mean it’s not going to.”

Usher and Alicia Keys make for QUITE the team! (GETTY)

Lil John echoed his friend’s sentiment when speaking last week to TMZ.

“We wanted to put Justin in the show,” the rapper told this celebrity gossip site.

“So, we had the idea of doing a version of the show with Justin in it. But I think Justin wasn’t really ready to — that’s a lot of rehearsal, a lot of responsibility, a lot of time, and a lot of eyeballs.

“And I don’t know if he was ready to do all that.

“But he was definitely there supporting Usher, and they’re really good friends and he definitely was supporting him, regardless.”

Usher on stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium. He was amazing! (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Indeed, after the show, Bieber showed love for Usher on social media.

“LOVE YOU MY BROTHER. NOONE CAN SING AND DANCE THE WAY YOU DO,” he wrote on Instagran.

“LOVE YOU FROM THE DEPTHS OF MY HEART. BROUGHT THE ‘A’ TO THE WORLD, ONLY YOU BABYYYYY.”