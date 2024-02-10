How many kids does Usher have? Who are they?

Over the years, Usher has been in a series of relationships. Some have been more serious than others.

The music icon is preparing to perform during the most important part of the Super Bowl: the Halftime show.

Usher’s family and loved ones will be watching, including his kids.

Usher speaks onstage during the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show press conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on February 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

How many kids does Usher have?

Usher has four children.

Usher “Cinco” Raymond V is the eldest. He is 16.

The youngest is only a little over two years old. Here’s the full list:

Usher “Cinco” Raymond V and Usher attend the Netflix World Premiere of “Hustle” at Regency Village Theatre on June 01, 2022. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)

Usher ‘Cinco’ Raymond V

On November 27, 2007, Usher welcomed his firstborn with his first wife, Tameka Foster. He and Tameka remained married from 2007 until 2009.

Their eldest is now 16. In fact, the two co-parents spent time together to celebrate that major milestone birthday just last year.

Usher V is the only one of Usher’s children to share their father’s first name. Otherwise, things might be a little (more) confusing.

Evan Ross, Usher and Naviyd Ely Raymond attend the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show on February 08, 2022. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Naviyd Ely Raymond

On December 10, 2008, Usher and Tameka welcomed their second child, Naviyd.

However, it was only six months later that Usher filed to divorce Tameka. The two engaged in a custody battle, with family court ultimately favoring Usher over his ex — in 2013.

Around that time, Usher explained the downfall of that marriage. Though celebrity issues may have contributed, he noted that there were communication problems at home and a struggle to find “balance.”

Sovereign Bo Raymond

In 2019, Usher began dating Jennifer “Jenn” Goicoechea. Clearly, they hit things off.

On September 24, 2020, the two welcomed a daughter, Sovereign Bo.

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” Usher gushed on Instagram.

Sire Castrello Raymond

Just one year later, on September 29, 2021, Usher and Jenn welcomed Sire Castrello Raymond.

“Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond,” Usher penned on his infant’s behalf on Instagram. “I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew.”

Usher and Jenn remain together as of February 2024. As with his previous relationship, they have made a couple of adorable children.