The Golden Bachelor is no longer a bachelor.

On a very special and romantic episode of this ABC reality series, Gerry Turner exchanged vows on Thursday night with Theresa Nist, the woman to whom he got engaged on last year’s season finale.

This finale only aired a month ago.

But Turner and Nist simply couldn’t wait to start their lives together.

“I love your heart, your soul. I love your smiles, your laughter. We have so much fun together. We laugh until we cry,” Theresa said during her vows.

“We have that same, deep love of family. We have so much love to share and now so many more people to share it with.

“I promise to be your calm in a storm, to comfort you when you’re sad, laugh with you when you’re happy, and to stick with you throughout it all, but most of all, to have fun and to enjoy for the rest of the time we have left on this Earth, which could be another hour.

“I love you with all of my heart and I cannot wait to be your wife.”

Gerry echoed a very similar sentiment.

“I have learned that you are the woman I can’t live without,” he said in response.

“I learned that you make me calm with the touch of your hand. I’ve learned you make me laugh with the easy comfort of a long-lost friend.

“I’ve learned you are a strong and independent woman, and your strength gives me joy. I’ve learned that you make me a better person, a better man because of your sensitivity and soft voice.

“Theresa, I now know I have found a full partner to share the experiences life will throw at us.”

Turner was at the center of a few controversies toward the end of his run as The Golden Bachelor.

His wife passed away in 2017 and Turner claimed on air that he hadn’t dated anyone since then — but a report then claimed he was with someone pretty serious a couple years ago.

And then dumped her because she gained weight.

Elsewhere, Turner has been accused of letting this reality show fame go to his head and has become a pompous A-Hole.

As you can see above, meanwhile, former Golden Bachelor suitor Susan Noles officiated the ceremony.

There was more than 50 Bachelor Nation guests in attendance in Palm Springs on Thursday, too, including Trista and Ryan Sutter, Jason and Molly Mesnick, Desiree and Chris Siegfried, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tayshia Adams, Charity Lawson and current Bachelor Joey Graziadei.

Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70 announced on the live After the Final Rose special that they would exchange vows on TV in January 2024.

For what reason?

“We’re old! Think about it this way: You can wait a year in your 20s because that might be 3 percent of your remaining life,” Gerry said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast in November.

“When you’re in your 70s, a year could be 10 percent or 20 percent of the time you have left.”

As for their future together, Nist previously detailed what the pair were looking forward to the most, telling People Magazine:

“I would say finding a home together and creating that home that everyone would want to come to — our entire family, our friends — and just exploring life together and having adventures, going on vacation together and having a fun, incredible, wonderful life.

“We feel like we’re going to have the best lives together.”