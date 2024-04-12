Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist: Where Did It All Wrong?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you may have heard from now, it’s all over for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.

In news that should not come as a surprise to anyone at all, the first-ever Golden Bachelor and his brand new wife confirmed on Friday that they were ending their marriage… after just three months.

Turner has even filed for divorce already, officially.

Even for a franchise whose couples never last, not many viewers expected things to fall apart this quickly for Turner and Nist.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion, mutually, that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Turner explained today on Good Morning America.

The 72-year old and 70-year old exchanged vows in a televised ceremony in January after meeting last fall on the first season of The Golden Bachelor.

They seemed totally in love at the time.

But how often have we said that about men and women who met on either The Bachelorette or The Bachelor?

And how often have those same men and women gone their separate ways?

Seemingly disappointed that they let fans down, Nist said this morning:

“I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody.”

So, what actually happened here?

Where did things fall apart for the smitten senior citizens?

As they say in the real estate business, things apparently came down to LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION.

Turner lives in Indiana. Nist resides in New Jersey. Hence why Turner citing the pair’s living situation in the quote above.

“The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families,” Turner also said on GNA.

“So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to, to live apart.”

That’s the thing with older people in these sorts of situation; they have kids and grandkids and can’t just up and move far away as a result.

Nist accepted accepted a proposal from Gerry during November’s Golden Bachelor finale, but says now:

“We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at homes after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision.”

Seems like something they should have hammered out before actually getting married?

But let’s be honest: Based on the history of this franchise, does anyone think it would have worked out between Turner and Nist anyway?