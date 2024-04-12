Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Announce Divorce Just 3 Months After ‘Golden …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Just three months after they got married on The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced today that they intend to divorce.

The couple broke the news to fans during an interview on Good Morning America.

They insisted that despite the brevity of their time together, the decision to separate was made mutually and amicably.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation,” Gerry began.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announce their divorce on Good Morning America. (ABC)

“And we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage.”

“Get a divorce?” interviewer Juju Chang asked.

“Yes,” Gerry somberly replied.

From there, Theresa thanked fans of the show for their support and said that despite its sad ending, she hopes that her love story will continue to inspire older singles.

Theresa Nist looks pretty happy here to be marrying Gerry Turner. (ABC)

“We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched The Golden Bachelor, and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope,” Nist said.

“We want none of that to change for anybody.”

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Explain Their Decision to Divorce

Theresa went on to explain that while there were many reasons behind the couple’s decision to call it quits, geography was a major one, as she and Gerry simply couldn’t on which state to call home.

Former Golden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles officiated the ceremony between Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner. (ABC)

“We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at home after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision,” she said.

From there, Gerry clarified that while he and Theresa have decided to go their separate ways, his affection toward his soon-to-be ex-wife remains strong.

“I still love this person,” Gerry said. “There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day.”

“Yeah, I still love him,” Theresa added.

No Hard Feelings Between Gerry and Theresa

Despite claims that reality TV fame changed Gerry for the worse, it seems that his brief marriage to Theresa was unmarred by any major conflicts or ego issues.

Rather, the two simply decided that they’d rushed into a relationship that was no longer sustainable.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist on The Golden Bachelor. (JOHN FLEENOR/DISNEY)

Gerry was the very first Golden Bachelor, and when he proposed to Theresa on the show’s season finale, fans were quick to declare the experiment a rousing success.

Sadly, Gerry and Theresa met the same fate as so many other Bachelor couples who went their separate ways soon after the cameras stopped rolling.

Hopefully, the forthcoming Golden Bachelorette will result in a more favorable outcome.

And who knows? Maybe one day, Theresa will be the one handing out roses on a senior-oriented spin-off!