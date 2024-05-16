Brad & Angelina’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dazzles in New Dancing Video: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is showing off her dancing moves!

At present, it seems that Shiloh is one of the only kids voluntarily speaking to Brad Pitt. That is, of course, her choice.

Just weeks away from full, official adulthood, Shiloh is showing off her remarkable skills as a dancer.

Even professionals are impressed by her moves! Take a look:

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attends the Los Angeles premiere of MSNBC Films’ “Paper & Glue: A JR Project” at Museum Of Tolerance on November 18, 2021. (Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Fans are expressing delight over Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s dancing skills

In a recent Instagram post, choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter showcased 17-year-old Shiloh’s dancing. (Shiloh, born May 27, 2006, was just weeks shy of her birthday in the May 3 video)

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter appears wearing appropriate dance clothing — sweatpants, tennis shoes, and a comfy tee shirt — was dancing in a studio.

The song playing in the video below was “Tanzania,” by Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo (featuring Sino Msolo and Boibizza).

“Her movement is crazy,” Carter captioned the video on Instagram.

“Thank you for your energy,” the choreographer added, tagging Shiloh by her private Instagram.

We’re no dance professionals, but Carter is correct. Shiloh’s movements are coordinated and mesmerizing, showing a total understanding of her body’s placement and range of motion and the visual effect that she is generating with her dancing.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the “Eternals” UK Premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021. (Photo Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

How did Shiloh become so good at dancing?

Fans were quick to take to the Instagram comments (and, of course, elsewhere on social media) to praise her dancing. A few commenters didn’t even seem to be aware of who Shiloh is, simply seeing a good dancer.

A few observers suggested that Shiloh’s famous parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, are responsible for her dancing prowess.

While certain aptitudes can be inherited through genetics and upbringing, one needn’t have talented parents to develop a skill. That said, being born into wealth certainly gives people freedom and resources to explore their aptitudes and interests. We’re all pleased that Shiloh could pursue dance, because she’s clearly very good at it!

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attends the Los Angeles premiere of MSNBC Films’ “Paper & Glue: A JR Project” at Museum Of Tolerance on November 18, 2021. (Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

In a 2022 conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Brad Pitt praised Shiloh’s dancing skills. This was following yet another of Shiloh’s memorable dance videos.

“It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” the actor praised at the time. He added that Shiloh is “very beautiful.”

Pitt then freely admitted: “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.”

For whatever reason, Shiloh is reportedly still on friendly terms with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s protracted legal battle over a French winery has dragged a lot of ugly history into the open.

The allegations of horrific domestic violence against Angelina and some of their children have chipped away at previous public perceptions of Pitt as a husband, father, and person.

While things were bad before that fateful flight in 2016, the marriage collapsed. Since then, Pitt’s adult children, Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, have all seemingly taken steps to distance themselves from him.

Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One based movie, Apex, walks in the Pitlane prior to qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 17, 2023. (Photo Credit: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Maddox reportedly wants nothing to do with Pitt. Pax wrote a passionate Father’s Day post a few years ago condemning daddy dearest. And reports say that Zahara introduced herself with the surname Jolie, alone, at college.

Yet, for whatever reason, reports say that Shiloh feels some sympathies for the man.

It is not uncommon (just look at how some of the Gosselin children cling to Kate) for children to remain attached to unworthy parents. Let’s just hope that it doesn’t drive a wedge between Shiloh and her siblings.