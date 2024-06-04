Trina McGee, Boy Meets World Star, Pregnant at 54!

Trina McGee has an announcement to make.

A very personal, very exciting and rather surprising announcement to make.

The actress, best known for having played the character of Angela Moore on the final three seasons of Boy Meets World, is pregnant.

At the age of 54!

Trina McGee at Blushington on November 10, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (GETTY)

“At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant,” McKee wrote via Instagram on June 3. “Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you.”

McGee added in her that she plans to “sign off social media for a bit.”

She also thanked supporters “in advance” for their prayers and well wishes.

The pregnancy reveal comes shortly after the star bared her belly in a photo taken at Malacate Beach, Belize.

In the snapshot, the actress — donning a blue crop top and white maxi skirt — held a dessert item in her hand, writing in the caption at the time:

“If I show up at your door with a coconut cake we bout to have fun.”

After a fan remarked about her noticeable “bump,” Trina wrote back, “Yup.”

Trina McGee attends Gran Centenario Tequila presents Angels In The Sky at Mondrian Los Angeles on May 19, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Gran Centenario Tequila)

Not many other details are available concerning McGee’s situation here.

McGee is already mother to three children, two of whom she shares with ex-husband Randall Courtland Davis.

She has been married to actor-producer Marcello Thedford for 16 years, according to People Magazine, after the spouses met over two decades ago while filming the 1996 Sylvester Stallone flick Daylight.

As cited above, McGee took on the role of Shawn Hunter’s love interest on Boy Meets World from 1997 to 2000.

In 2015, she returned to the character for an episode of the Disney Channel spinoff Girl Meets World.

Trina McGee arrives at the premiere of “Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas” at the Century City Cinemas on June 22, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In response to McGee’s bombshell, a number of social media users had a number of messages to send along.

“54?!?! Years old?!?! I mean yeah congratulations on the baby but how are you 54?!” one person wrote, for example.

“54?!?! No way lol. But congratulations!!” another user chimed in

We feel the same way.

McGee looks great! We wish her nothing but the best of luck moving forward.