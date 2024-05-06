Kim Kardashian loves to go to the Met Gala – but now, she has a serious decision to make, folks.

The night before the biggest fashion even of the season, the reality star made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Could the embarrassment be too much for Kim? Enough that she would actually, GASP, miss the Met Gala?!

Kim Kardashian speaks onstage during G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at The Kia Forum on May 5, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Kim Kardashian Booed During Tom Brady’s Roast

Let’s take a step back for a second. First, you should know why Kim’s waking up the morning of the Met Gala with egg on her face.

Turns out, Kim was one of the many surprise guests to turn out for Tom Brady during his Netflix Roast on Sunday night. Based in LA, many of Tom’s former teammates and comedians took turns taking shots at his career and love life.

Kim was the only former lover (allegedly) to appear at the roast. She probably thought it would be fun. She was wrong.

Kardashian both bombed and got booed… as she took major heat from those in attendance. She also had to endure Tom making jokes about Kanye West, which we’re sure did not go over so well when she got home.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Kim’s Jokes During Tom Brady’s Roast

To Kim’s credit, her actual roast material (which we’re guessing she did NOT write herself) was pretty funny.

“I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might,” Kardashian said, making her first reference to the rumors that she and the quarterback dated.

Elsewhere, Kardashian made a very strange joke that things would “never work out” between her and Brady … randomly comparing Brady to her stepdad, Jenner, who transitioned in 2015.

“But I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheek bones, slinky hair — you remind me too much of my stepdad now.” she quipped.

“Part of me thinks you would try to undress me, just to try on my clothes. I know the transition from the NFL must have been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example from you.

“She’s one of the greatest athletes in the world who’s proved you can do anything in this next chapter. You can become a commentator, a far right Republican, or even a strong, confident woman.”

But none of it stuck the landing. Maybe there were too many Taylor Swift fans in the audience?!

Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” in the Marilyn Monroe dress. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Will Kim Kardashian Attend the 2024 Met Gala?

Now, just a day after this humiliating appearance, the most-hyped fashion-related event of the year will take place in New York City.

We’re talking about the MET Gala, a gathering Kim has attended many times in the past; using it as an opportunity to walk the red carpet in an eye-popping outfit. Last year, Kardashian even brought daughter North to the MET Gala. The year before that, she famously wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress.

The theme will focus on The Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and big names like Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Kim’s sister, Kendall Jenner, are all slated to appear.

But what about Kim?! The truth is, it looks unlikely she will attend this year. For one thing, but this time, Kim has usually done nothing by hype up her planned outfit to anyone who would listen. For another, if she was at Tom’s Roast last night, she would’ve had to really book it to NYC right after if she was going to attend.

However, none of that gives us a definitive answer. She still could show up. And besides, she’s fought very hard over the years to get Anna Wintour’s approval to attend. She’s not going to give that up so easily.