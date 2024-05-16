Katy Perry Pregnant: The Truth About That Positive Pregnancy Test Photo

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Katy Perry is reportedly itching for Baby #2, and willing to set aside her career to make it happen – but is she pregnant right now?!

Earlier in 2024, we heard about how Orlando Bloom and Katy’s separate lives might be impacting their marriage and their future plans together.

Now, she’s stepping back from the American Idol revival. She might be a lot less busy, career-wise, which could make this the perfect time to grow her little family.

Oh, and did we mention she just posted a picture of a positive pregnancy test?!

Katy Perry celebrates the launch of Dolce & Gabbana Devotion at Macyâ€™s Herald Square on November 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s Inc.)

Katy Perry Quits ‘American Idol’ After 7 Seasons – But Why?!

The American Idol revival that no one needed and very few people wanted is losing its most notorious judge.

Apparently, Katy’s departure has to do with her desire to release new music in coming years, ABC refusing to raise her pay from $30 million, and her family planning – not that she’s saying all of that outright!

Katy made the announcement on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February, dishing that it would likely be her last season as a judge.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Katy Perry shared her departure news.

According to what an inside source tells The Mirror, Katy Perry has “three factors at play centered around her deal and her family.”

The insider noted: “Katy enjoyed the best deal for reality in TV, worth around $30m a year. It made her the highest [paid] female star for reality and entertainment.”

Then, the source continued: “But ABC do not want to up it after five years of increases. There is no wiggle room as the parent company Disney looks to be cost effective and keep spending down for the next couple of years.”

Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023. (Photo Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Katy Perry Needs To Leave ‘American Idol’ For Baby #2

“That edict comes from the very top,” the insider emphasized. “So Katy was advised the deal is the same and you are welcome to continue.”

The source acknowledged: “ABC bosses know she is the one who draws the eyes to the show, but she also the most expensive.”

Obviously, $30 million per year is a tremendous and arguably obscene amount of money. But no matter the pay scale, she’s looking at a workplace that depends upon her but won’t pay enough to keep her. Plus, there are other things to consider – like having another baby.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Variety’s Power of Women Presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 30, 2021. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Variety)

Katy Perry Pregnant: The Instagram Photo Cause A Stir!

Two months after announcing her departure of Idol, Katy made a splash on the red carpet of the iHeart Radio Music awards. She wore a black bikini, a thin mesh dress, and nothing else.

Many thought this was sending a clear message to those gossiping about her being pregnant. The message: not yet!

But wait! Fast forward to Mother’s Day, and Katy throws everyone for a loop and posts a photo of positive pregnancy test!

Fans started losing it in the comments, sending her congratulations for Baby #2.

But alas, it was all a tease. The photo was a throwback from when she learned she was pregnant with little Daisy, her only child to date.

Once everyone actually read the caption, Katy explained these were timeline images and videos from her first pregnancy. Other images included Orlando finding out he was going to be a dad and the first time the couple heard her heartbeat.

Katy’s Ready to be A Mom Again

While there is no confirmation on Katy’s next pregnancy one way or the other, those in the know suggest that leaving Idol pave the way for her to start on Baby #2!

“Katy has always told her friends that having a bigger family has been a dream,” the insider shared.

“She is 40 in the fall,” the source pointed out, “and loves her blended harmonious family with Orlando and his ex Miranda Kerr. But she would like a little sibling for Daisy.”

The insider added: “She came from a family with a sister and really felt that aided her childhood and growing up experience. She and Angela remain tight to this day.”

Katy Perry attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. ((Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio))

Orlando Bloom is an amazing partner and father

“The other thing is that Katy loves how Orlando is such a super dad to his children,” the insider added. If he’s such a good dad to little Daisy, then of course Katy knows that he’ll be great to Baby #2.

“That has made her love him even more,” the source described.

“She has learned from him how to balance work and personal time,” the insider revealed. “One could almost argue that he has helped him really find a balance in her life because of his influence.”

Katy Perry takes selfies during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“And let’s make this clear Katy is a really hands on mum, who likes to be there for breakfast and bed time for Daisy. Being away from TV recordings increases that time,” the insider explained.

As wild as tour schedules can be, she could spend months on a tour and make much, much more money than American Idol is willing to pay her in a fraction of the time.

That would give Katy Perry and her handsome husband plenty of time to work on Baby #2. And maybe to turn their lengthy engagement into wedding plans, if they like.