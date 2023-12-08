Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Dating? She’s Willing to Fight Fans Over It

Just a few weeks ago, it seemed that Selena Gomez was quietly worrying about other people’s romances.
Now, reports say, she has her own to worry about.
Selena spent a good amount of time this week strongly hinting that she really is dating a guy who happens to be friends with notorious ex Justin Bieber.
She even took to comments to defend things, growing heated as people poked fun at her taste in men. Awkward!
First, various reports began to note that Selena Gomez was “in a relationship” and even “dating producer Benny Blanco.”
Initially, these remained unconfirmed. Then, Selena commened “facts” under a report by Popfaction that she was dating someone. She also liked that same account’s claim about Benny Blanco.
Those are some strong hints, bordering on confirmation. But just who is Benny Blanco?
The Virginia native combined skill and luck to rise within the music industry. Benny’s first hit EP dates back to 2007.
He’s a friend of Justin Bieber. And the two have collaborated on music in the past.
Benny also once referred to Selena as a “cookie-cutter pop artist.” In addition to being false (Selena is supremely talented and has created some of the greatest songs in the history of the world, and no that is not hyperbole), those might be words that he’s regretting right about now.
Allegedly, he and Selena have been dating for about six months.
Presumably, they had time to discuss past statements that were both insulting and patently false.
But here is where this report gets a little messy. Some of Selena’s followers and even fans began to give her a hard time about this.
Every now and then, most people get into the mood to throw hands on social media.
Maybe you look at bizarre, malicious laugh reacts under an interview with a child star or alarmingly popular pro-genocide arguments or even just disputes about movies and games.
In Selena’s case, it was about her relationship. It would have been better, or at least wiser, to let fans talk among themselves.
Comment after comment shows Selena (presumably referring to Benny Blanco) refer to him as her “absolute everything.”
Another calls him “the best thing that’s ever happened” to her.
Elsewhere, Selena wrote: “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.” That is not necessarily a high bar.
“He has treated me better than any human being on this planet,” read another comment.
“I don’t understand … this is my happiest,” she affirmed. “If you don’t [care about me] feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done.”
Selena then suggested: “If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [my] life at all.” That’s fair — most of the time. Possibly this time.
Encouragingly, Selena vowed that she’s “not going to be with a f–kboy ever again.” Good!
Some fans believe that Selena may have been the victim of hacking. That would explain her unusually combative replies.
But maybe she’s just really into this guy. It sure sounds like it.