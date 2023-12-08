Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Dating? She’s Willing to Fight Fans Over It

Just a few weeks ago, it seemed that Selena Gomez was quietly worrying about other people’s romances.

Now, reports say, she has her own to worry about.

Selena spent a good amount of time this week strongly hinting that she really is dating a guy who happens to be friends with notorious ex Justin Bieber.

She even took to comments to defend things, growing heated as people poked fun at her taste in men. Awkward!

In February of 2023, Selena Gomez shared this thirst trap throwback. We can understand why. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

First, various reports began to note that Selena Gomez was “in a relationship” and even “dating producer Benny Blanco.”

Initially, these remained unconfirmed. Then, Selena commened “facts” under a report by Popfaction that she was dating someone. She also liked that same account’s claim about Benny Blanco.

Those are some strong hints, bordering on confirmation. But just who is Benny Blanco?

Benny Blanco attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Virginia native combined skill and luck to rise within the music industry. Benny’s first hit EP dates back to 2007.

He’s a friend of Justin Bieber. And the two have collaborated on music in the past.

Benny also once referred to Selena as a “cookie-cutter pop artist.” In addition to being false (Selena is supremely talented and has created some of the greatest songs in the history of the world, and no that is not hyperbole), those might be words that he’s regretting right about now.

Selena Gomez attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in a hand-beaded scarlet halter gown by Oscar de la Renta. This isn’t just one of her best looks of all time. It’s also one of the best looks that we have ever seen in our lives. Best dressed of the night, without question. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

Allegedly, he and Selena have been dating for about six months.

Presumably, they had time to discuss past statements that were both insulting and patently false.

But here is where this report gets a little messy. Some of Selena’s followers and even fans began to give her a hard time about this.

Selena Gomez shared this photo to her Instagram Story on December 7, 2023. Most believe that the other person with her is producer Benny Blanco. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Every now and then, most people get into the mood to throw hands on social media.

Maybe you look at bizarre, malicious laugh reacts under an interview with a child star or alarmingly popular pro-genocide arguments or even just disputes about movies and games.

In Selena’s case, it was about her relationship. It would have been better, or at least wiser, to let fans talk among themselves.

In Instagram comments in December 2023, Selena Gomez got into it with some fans. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Comment after comment shows Selena (presumably referring to Benny Blanco) refer to him as her “absolute everything.”

Another calls him “the best thing that’s ever happened” to her.

Elsewhere, Selena wrote: “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.” That is not necessarily a high bar.

As fans continued to troll Selena Gomez in December 2023, she became more heated in her replies. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“He has treated me better than any human being on this planet,” read another comment.

“I don’t understand … this is my happiest,” she affirmed. “If you don’t [care about me] feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done.”

Selena then suggested: “If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [my] life at all.” That’s fair — most of the time. Possibly this time.

The beautiful Selena Gomez made people gasp over the final weekend of September with this incredible look. The thigh-high boots were already spectacular before we take note of that plunging neckline. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Encouragingly, Selena vowed that she’s “not going to be with a f–kboy ever again.” Good!

Some fans believe that Selena may have been the victim of hacking. That would explain her unusually combative replies.

But maybe she’s just really into this guy. It sure sounds like it.