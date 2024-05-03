Britney Spears pregnant?! Would now really be the right time for that?!

She is already a mother of two and has expressed interest in another baby. So, we guess it’s natural for fans to wonder.

Sure, beloved pop icon Britney is no longer married, no longer churning out new albums, and no longer under an oppressive conservatorship.

Yet so much of Britney’s life has gone wrong. It may be that she sees Baby #3 as her chance to be a mom again — this time, on her terms.

Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Britney Spears has Two Children

On September 14, 2005, Britney Spears welcomed her firstborn child, Sean Preston Federline.

Almost exactly one year later, on September 12 of 2006, Britney welcomed her second son, Jayden James Federline.

Both of Britney’s boys share the same father — her ex, Kevin Federline.

Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood” Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Years earlier, Britney Spears became pregnant while with a different ex

Britney dated Justin TImberlake from 1999 until 2002. The two were 17 and 18, respectively, when the relationship began.

In Britney’s bestselling 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me, she wrote about becoming pregnant with Timberlake’s baby during their relationship.

They were both too young to become pregnant. According to Britney, she had an abortion, citing that she “never would have done it” if “it had been left up to me alone.”

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears at the “NBA All-Star Game” at the First Union Center in Philadelphia, Pa. 2/10/02. (Photo Credit: Scott Gries/NBAE/ImageDirect)

“Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” Britney wrote in her tell-all book.

Meanwhile, Britney shared that she didn’t consider the news to be a “tragedy.” She had imagined that she and Timberlake would be a family and have kids one day. Clearly, he had other ambitions.

“To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life,” Britney reflected. The decision on whether or not to have a child should always be hers alone.

Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

During her conservatorship, Britney did not have all of her rights

Britney Spears’ notorious conservatorship — thankfully now a thing of the past — denied her many of her basic human rights, particularly bodily autonomy.

During the final years of that guardianship, Britney revealed that she had been forcibly sterilized against her will. There was an IUD in her uterus that prevented her from conceiving, and she could not simply have it removed. Her father had control over many aspects of her life.

Britney was unable to make many of her own choices — like when to vacation or whether she could drink soda — for well over a decade. Being unable to have children starting in her mid-twenties and ending when she was about 40 has altered the trajectory of her life.

Britney Spears speaks during the grand opening of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation Britney Spears Campus on November 4, 2017. (Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Britney Spears Pregnant with Baby #3

In April of 2022, the world learned that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were expecting a child together. This would be her third baby, and Sam’s first.

This was joyful news at the time. However, the celebrations were short-lived.

Britney and Sam shared the tragic miscarriage news a little over one month later. Ultimately, the two split late in the summer of 2023, and did not end up having kids together.

In July of 2023, Britney Spears took to Instagram to describe feeling “pregnant.” (Image Credit: Instagram)

Was Britney pregnant in July 2023?

Britney shared on Instagram that she “woke up this morning and thought I was pregnant.” This was in July of 2023.

However, she revealed, this was apparently the result of the extreme heat. And, perhaps, from indulging in delicious food while on vacation.

Waking up with nausea is often a tell-tale sign of pregnancy. However, as anyone without a uterus can attest, not all sickness in the morning is “morning sickness.”

Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Though weirdos who treat Britney like a meme instead of a person love to give her a hard time, Britney is a national treasure.

She is immensely talented, famous, and successful. But life has dealt her a number of major, world-shaking setbacks.

None of us know if or when Britney will next be pregnant. But millions of people wish her well.