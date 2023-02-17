Selena Gomez Dismisses Body-Shamers: It’s My Lupus Meds! Go Away!

Body-shaming has no place in our society. In any society.

In the past, we have watched and applauded as Selena Gomez handily flattens body-shamers who go after her.

The thing is that this kind of vicious trolling doesn’t merit a respectful response. No one “owes” an “explanation” for how their body looks.

But Selena can, in fact, explain why she looks different from one photo to the next. And perhaps these trolls will think twice after they hear her.

Selena Gomez got so real on TikTok Live in February 2023. Good for her!

On Thursday, February 16, the beautiful and talented Selena Gomez took to TikTok live to talk to fans.

Unfortunately, some very weird trolls have been trying to body-shame her. They have attacked the shape of her face.

While the shape of Selena’s face (like the rest of her body) is none of anyone’s business, she decided to explain — and educate.

In 2014, Selena Gomez received a diagnosis for lupus. The autoimmune disorder causes her body to attack itself.

She is able to combat this horrible illness with chemotherapy, which helps to save her life. However, like lupus itself, chemo ravages her body.

And so, too, does her current medication for lupus. When on it, Selena tends “to hold a lot of water weight,” she explained.

“And,” Selena continued, “that happens naturally.”

“When I’m off of it,” Selena shared of her lupus medication, “I tend to kind of lose weight.”

But while answering the impolite and even hostile “questions” about her body, Selena turned it into something positive. She always does.

Addressing her fans and followers, Selena affirmed that anyone having their own tough time with a personal situation should know that it’s okay.

Selena reminded everyone that “nobody knows the real story” behind their personal struggles and private pain.

“So I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful,” Selena emphasized.

“And… yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s–t,” she acknowledged.

“But I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself,” Selena noted, “and my medications are important and I believe they are what helps me.”

Yes, she knows that some people put her on an unrealistic pedestal.

“So yeah, not a model, never will be. And I think they’re awesome, mind you. I just, I definitely am– definitely not that,” she added.

Selena then addressed her fans: “I love you guys, and thanks for supporting me and understanding.”

But Selena also had some choice words for her detractors — specifically, for body-shaming trolls.

“And if not– go away,” she noted.

Selena concluded by emphasizing: “I don’t believe in shaming people for [their] body or anything.”