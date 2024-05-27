Nick Carter’s Family Tragedy: How 4 Of His 7 Siblings Died

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Nick Carter’s family has been riddled with sorrow for over a decade.

It all dates back to the loss of his first sister, Leslie Carter, in 2012. Sadly, the Backstreet Boys singer has lost a total of four out of his seven siblings since then.

This big family has endured bigger tragedy, with Nick left to deal with the fallout. Because some of his demons with his siblings, especially his brother Aaron, have yet to be laid to rest.

In fact, they’re all about to be resurrected in earnest in a new documentary.

From left to right: Bobbie Jean Carter, Nick Carter, Leslie Carter, Angel Carter, and Aaron Carter arrive at the Style Network Party At The Summer TCA Tour on July 11, 2006 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Chad Buchanan/Getty Images)

Nick Carter’s Siblings: Meet All Seven

Nick, born January 28, 1990, is the oldest of five children born to parents Jane Elizabeth Carter and Robert Gene Carter. His younger siblings were born in the following order: Leslie in 1986, twins Aaron and Angel in 1987, and Bobbie Jean in 1982.

Nick’s father Robert, who died on May 16, 2017, also has three other children from different relationships. First up is his oldest, Virginia (Ginger) Marie Carter, born in 1952. Another daughter, Taelyn Dobson, was born in 1996 followed later by son Kaden Brent Carter in 2005.

Lets take a look at the four siblings Nick has lost over the years, including one of his non-famous half-sisters.

Nick Carter, Aaron Carter and Leslie Carter speak during the 2006 Summer Television Critics Association press tour for the E Entertainment Network at the Ritz Carlton Hotel on July 11, 2006 in Pasadena, California. (Photo Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

Leslie Carter: 1986 – 2012

Leslie Carter died at just 25 years old in 2012 from an alleged overdose, as reported by PEOPLE at the time.

The second oldest of the core five Carter siblings was reportedly battling depression and staying at her father’s house along with her daughter, Alyssa Jane Ashton, who was only 10 months old.

Nick later revealed that his family blamed him for Leslie’s death during an appearance on “Dr. Phil.” The singer claimed that when his father called to tell him about the tragedy, that “the conversation turned into not about her death and not about the actual passing and what had occurred,” but instead about “themselves.”

“And then I started to get blamed by the rest of the family,” he explained.

Several years later, Aaron Carter alleged that Leslie had sexually abused him while he was underage. Lawyers for Nick immediately slammed the claims as “fabricated” and “completely false.”

Nick Carter, and brother Aaron Carter arrive at First Look Studios in association with Samsung premiere “Across The Hall” held at The Museum of Television and Radio on June 23, 2006 in Beverly hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Aaron Carter: 1987 – 2022

Aaron Carter died at 34 years old inside his Lancaster, California home on November 5, 2022. An autopsy ruled his cause of death to be drowning. The coroner revealed Alprazolam (also known as Xanax) and difluoroethane, a compressed gas often found in air spray cleaners, were found in Aaron’s system.

It was no secret that at the time Nick and Aaron’s relationship had always been tumultuous at best. The toxic relationship was memorialized forever when the brothers brawled during their short-lived E! reality series, “House of Carters,” which was canceled after eight episodes in 2006.

Aaron was also notably absent from Nick’s wedding to wife Lauren Kitt in 2014, later blaming his absence on “technical problems.”

Things escalated between the siblings when Nick and Aaron’s twin, Angel, filed a restraining order against the “I Want Candy” singer in 2019. They claimed Aaron had made “violent” threats to Nick’s pregnant wife, Lauren, though he denied the allegations and instead accused Nick and Angel of trying to “silence” him.

“My sister lied over and over in an effort to take away my 2nd Amendment rights and she did it on behalf of my brother to silence me talking about how he raped and sexually assaulted multiple women,” the troubled singer wrote on a now expired Instagram story, as reported by Us Weekly.

“I will abide by the judge’s order, but I will not stop speaking on behalf of victims such as Melissa Schuman,” Aaron added.

Melissa’s allegations will be the subject of “Fallen Idols,” an investigative docu-series following both Nick and Aaron’s troubled lives. The two-part series will air on Monday, May 27 and Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Ginger Lee Carter: 1972 – 2023

Ginger Lee Carter died unexpectedly at 51 years old in her Mayville, New York home on May 29, 2023. Since very little is known about Ginger and her relationship with the rest of the Carter family, her sudden passing did not make headlines the same way Leslie and Aaron’s did in previous years.

The Carter half-sister’s cause of death remains unreleased to the public.

Ginger shared late father Robert Gene Carter with Nick, Leslie, Aaron, Angel and Bobbie Jo. Her mother was Pamela Freeman Wolfe who, according to Ginger’s online obituary, is still alive.

(from left to right) Angel Carter, Leslie Carter, Aaron Carter and Bobbie Jean Carter arrive at the Reality Remix Really Awards at Les Deux on October 24, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Bobbie Jean Carter: 1982 – 2023

Just one year after losing Aaron, the Carter family suffered another loss when Bobbie Jean, 41 years old, died in December 2023. The cause of death was an accidental overdose due to combined effects of methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the autopsy.

The medical examiner’s report also revealed that Bobbie Jean was struggling with schizophrenia.

“It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years — most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean,” Nick wrote on Instagram just days after her death.

Nick added that he was “completely heartbroken” and that he knew his beloved sister was “finally at peace with God.”

Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys attends “Bingo Under The Stars” in celebration of Pride, hosted by members of NSYNC and Backstreet Boys at The Grove on June 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

‘Fallen Idols’ to Investigate Nick & Aaron Carter

“Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter” will openly investigate three different women’s allegations of sexual assault against the longtime Backstreet Boys heartthrob.

The two-part series will also dive into the troubled relationship between Nick and Aaron, particularly how the late pop star openly supported the women who made allegations against Nick, as previously mentioned.

“Fallen Idols” will air never-before-seen interviews with the three women, including Nick’s ex, Melissa Schulman, lawyer Ashley Repp, and former Backstreet Boys fan, Shannon “Shay” Ruth.