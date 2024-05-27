Kelly Osbourne Slams Giuliana Rancic: As Far As I’m Concerned, She Doesn’t …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

It’s not every day when the usually nice Kelly Osbourne absolutely slams someone like this.

But for Giuliana Rancic, she’ll make an exception.

The longstanding beef between Kelly Osbourne and Giuliana Rancic dates back to when the two were co-hosts.

So, naturally, Kelly isn’t mincing words or holding back.

Kelly Osbourne, Ross Mathews, and Giuliana Rancic at the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2013. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Kelly Osbourne slams Giuliana Rancic at the mere mention of her name

On the Tuesday, May 21 episode of the Osbourne family’s The Osbournes Podcast, Kelly Osbourne spoke out about former Fashion Police co-host Giuliana Rancic.

For years, they and George Kotsiopoulos sounded off about celebrity fashion alongside late comedian and style commentator Joan Rivers.

Kelly’s mother, the ever-controversial Sharon Osbourne, mentioned Giuliana. And Kelly went off, proceeding to slam her erstwhile colleague.

“We don’t need to give her any f–king anything,” Kelly Osbourne said of Giuliana Rancic. Rancic, in addition to Fashion Police, is also fairly well-recognized as an entertainment reporter.

Both Jack Osbourne (Kelly’s brother) and Ozzy Osbourne (that’s her dad, folks) recalled how some of the ire at Rancic had been misdirected at Kelly Osbourne back in 2015.

However, it was actually Giuliana Rancic who made a tasteless and, frankly, racist comment about beloved actress and style icon Zendaya at the time.

Zendaya attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

What did Giuliana Rancic say about Zendaya?

In 2015, following Zendaya’s attendance of the Oscars, Fashion Police discussed her look as well as those of other actors and guests.

Unfortunately, Giuliana Rancic opted to claim that Zendaya’s hair looked as if it would smell “like patchouli oil and weed.” This was because Zendaya wore braids.

It’s very likely that she never intended for her comments about Zendaya’s hair at the time to sound racist. But suggesting that a Black woman’s hairstyle would smell like a drug doesn’t get better just because you intended to refer to hippies instead.

Zendaya attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015. (Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Memorably, Zendaya — who at the time of the controversy, was still a teenager — took to her Instagram at the time to condemn Giuliana Rancic’s weird, racist comment.

The actress reflected that there “is already a harsh criticism of African-American hair in society without the help of ignorant people who choose to judge others based on the curl of their hair.”

Giuliana Rancic did apologize at the time — following intense backlash. She acknowledged that her words had been “outrageously offensive.” And though Kelly Osbourne was not part of that scandal, she did depart Fashion Police soon thereafter.

Surrounded by gauche gold tiles, Sharon Osbourne introduces herself on CBBUK in 2024. (Image Credit: ITV)

What has Giuliana Rancic done in recent years?

After Sharon brought up Kelly’s former co-host, Jack Osbourne observed that he had not “seen anything from [Rancic] in a very long time.”

Kelly shared that she “wouldn’t know” what Giuliana is up to.

She then explained that this is “because as far as I’m concerned, she doesn’t exist.” Ouch!

Kelly Osbourne attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jack went on to characterize Zendaya as having said something “like, ‘Yeah, f–k Giuliana Rancic.'”

“Good for her!” Kelly Osbourne then declared.

Just to clarify, that is not what Zendaya actually said.

Giuliana Rancic attends the Aspen Snow Ball at The St. Regis Aspen Resort on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Nick Tininenko/Getty Images for Children’s Oncology Support Fund)

Zendaya did not exactly slam Giuliana Rancic, but …

Both at the time and in 2021, the had very poised and thoughtful responses that said more about broader racism than about Giuliana Rancic’s specific remark. (Racism is always about more than one person)

Also, Mattel made a Zendaya Barbie following Zendaya’s 2015 Oscars look.

We have to say … it looks like there’s more to the beef than this. If Kelly Osbourne slams you this hard, it sounds pretty personal.