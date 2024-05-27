Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin: Where Is She Now?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Where is Aaron Carter’s fiancée, Melanie Martin, today? Many are wondering what happened to the model in the years after Aaron’s accidental death at 34 years old on November 5, 2022.

Melanie, 32, is now working to become a fashion and beauty influencer by taking over the LOVE apparel brand Aaron started in 2019. If you take a look at her social media, she heavily promotes the brand which is now sold exclusively at aaroncarter.love.

The brand includes beauty products like foundation and a highlighter palette that are branded “LOVE by Mel,” while other products like beanies, hoodies and t-shirts have the name “Carter” printed on them.

Jane Carter and Aaron Carter attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the “Marriage Boot Camp” reality stars franchise and the premiere of “Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition” at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv )

Fans were not happy about Mel taking over the business, even going so far as to start an online petition for Aaron’s brother, Nick Carter, to take over instead. Unfortunately for them, the petition was unsuccessful and petered out around 135 signatures.

Melanie also has full custody of her and Aaron’s son, Prince Lyric Carter, who was born November 22, 2021, just less than a year before his death.

Did Melanie Martin Get Aaron Carter’s Estate?

At the time of his death, Aaron had a net worth of approximately $550k — a far cry from the estimated $200 million he was worth before turning 18, as reported by Yahoo! Finance.

Since the young pop star didn’t have a will, the state of California was in charge of deciding who inherit what was left of his fortune. Aaron’s twin sister, Angel Carter, rushed to petition the court to choose her as the estate’s sole beneficiary.

Just a few weeks later, Angel rescinded her petition and shared that she and Aaron’s fiancée, Melanie, had agreed a third party be made administrator of the estate. It’s unclear if either of them have or will receive any sort of financial compensation from the estate at this time.

However, Aaron’s 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom home in Lancaster, California was sold for $765k just eight months after his death.

Aaron Carter’s Relationship Turmoil

While Melanie’s social media suggests that her and Aaron’s relationship was picture perfect, the truth is that it was far from it.

The couple went public as a couple in January 2020. In their first six months together Melanie was arrested for alleged domestic violence, they broke up, got back together, had a miscarriage and got engaged.

In March 2021, Aaron proudly shared a positive pregnancy test on Instagram — eight months later, Melanie underwent an emergency C-section and delivered the couple’s first and only child, son Prince.

“Prince is precious, I love you son,” Aaron wrote on Instagram when announcing the exciting news.

Less than a week later Aaron announced he and Melanie had split, again, this time because he found out she had been communicating with his “conniving, deceiving family.” He claimed he felt betrayed because his family had allegedly tried to put him in prison and get a Britney Spears-style conservatorship on him.

(from left to right) Angel Carter, Leslie Carter, Aaron Carter and Bobbie Jean Carter arrive at the Reality Remix Really Awards at Les Deux on October 24, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Aaron’s Final Year With Melanie Martin

When Aaron and Melanie split for the third time in early 2022, things took a more serious turn.

Aaron filed for a restraining order against Melanie as well as full custody of their son, Prince, in February 2022. He cited “emotional distress” as well as “shoving” as his reasons for the protective order.

Melanie fired back with her own restraining order in March 2022, claiming that Aaron was physically abusive and had allegedly broken three of her ribs, according to a Page Six report.

At the time, Aaron made several shocking claims against Melanie, including that she was a “scam artist” who had allegedly tried to push him over his second story banister. Melanie countered these claims by alleging that Aaron was in need of “anger management” and claiming he became violent after taking “too many” prescription pills.

Both Aaron and Melanie lost custody of Prince in mid-2022 due to the hostile nature of their relationship, as reported by Yahoo. Custody of Prince was awarded to Melanie’s mother.

“Aaron and I did lose custody of Prince. I think that the real downfall was him losing custody and not knowing what was going to happen,” Melanie shared in “Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop,” a documentary on Hulu about Aaron’s life.

“Basically, Aaron had a manic episode. We had a heated fight and it was lingering on for a few days,” she added.

Melanie will next be seen talking about Aaron and their relationship in the upcoming docu-series “Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter” when it premieres on Sunday, May 26 at 9pm est on Investigation Discovery.