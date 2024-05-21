Matthew Perry Death Investigation Underway: Where Did the Actor Get His Ketamine?!?

As you very much know by now, Matthew Perry is no longer with us.

The beloved actor died in October at the young age of 54.

However, TMZ now confirms that questions remain about the basis for this tragedy… with local authorities in California telling the celebrity gossip website that there’s an ongoing investigation into Perry’s death.

Matthew Perry at an event in Beverly Hills on June 15, 2015. (Getty)

The Friends cast member, who was candid for many years after his lengthy struggle with substance abuse, died from the acute effects of ketamine.

His body was discovered in a hot tub on his property in Pacific Palisades by the star’s assistant.

Following a 911 call, paramedics arrived on the scene and declared Perry dead before even taking him to the hospital.

It’s all very sad, and now we’re learning more that it’s also at least a little bit shady and/or confusing.

Matthew Perry speaks on stage during The Odd Couple panel as part of the CBS/Showtime 2015 Winter Television Critics Association press tour on January 12, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for Depression and anxiety more than a week before his death.

HOWEVER, this same department concluded the ketamine in Perry’s system when he died was NOT from the treatment.

Enter this investigation.

The police are the DEA have been looking for months into just who supplied Perry with the drug that took his life, having even “interviews some key people in Hollywood,” TMZ reports.

Most of these individuals have some kind of history with drug use.

Matthew Perry attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ))

Just this week, meanwhile, Courteney Cox said on an installment of CBS This Morning that she still thinks about Perry.

“He visits me a lot, if we believe in that,” Cox said on this program. “I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that guide us. I sense Matthew’s around for sure.”

Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc were notably very close throughout their decade-long run as stars on the smash hit sitcom Friends.

Matthew Perry at during the 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 23, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I’m grateful that I had that opportunity to work with such wonderful people and to live the life that I have now,” Cox also told CBS on May 19. “That was my family. We went through everything. Those 10 years were everything.”

Shortly after Perry’s unexpected death last year, Cox used her Instagram page to share memories of spending to much time with him on the set of Friends.

“When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share,” she wrote alongside a clip of the par filming their first scene together as a romantic couple.

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.”

Speaking to CBS, the actress concluded on this tragic topic:

“You know, he’s just so funny. He has genuinely a huge heart, obviously struggled. I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years. He visits me a lot, if we believe in that.”