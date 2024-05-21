Those closest to Kevin Costner fear that the star might be headed for a breakdown as he continues to push himself to the limit.

As we’ve previously reported, it’s been a difficult year for the Hollywood legend.

In addition to his messy divorce from Christine Baumgartner, Costner is in the midst of some major career upheaval.

Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner attend the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Costner stepped away from his hit series Yellowstone in order to focus on writing, directing and starring in a multi-part Western epic.

The first installment of Horizon: An American Saga hits theaters next month. And for Costner, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

The ambitious star sold his home in Santa Barbara in order to partially self-finance the project. That means, of course, that he really needs a hit.

Kevin Costner: Headed For Breakdown Amid Divorce, ‘Horizon’ Drama?

Kevin Costner attends the Premiere Party For Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” Season 2 at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Now, a source close to the star tells Life & Style that all that stress has taken a significant toll.

“You could see how ‘shell-shocked’ Kevin has been after the last year and a half where he got divorced, fought publicly with the Yellowstone bosses and had to make these two Horizon movies with his own money before he could convince anybody to release them,” says the insider, who recently spent time with Costner at CinemaCon.

“The whole ordeal aged him. And you see that in his body language, his spaced-out, glassy stare, and the slow, raspy way he speaks.”

Kevin Costner attends the premiere of Disney’s “McFarland, USA” at the El Capitan Theatre on February 9, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Costner’s very public divorce and the news that his ex-wife is dating his friend Josh Connor couldn’t have been easy.

But according to the insider, it’s the career stress that’s really gotten to the Oscar-winning filmmaker.

Kevin Costner Has a Lot Riding on the Success of ‘Horizon’

“There’s such a thing as giving too much of yourself to a movie project. And that’s what’s happened to Kevin here,” the source adds.

Kevin Costner speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Friends worry about Kevin because of the wars he’s been through in the last year and a half: his marriage ending, his fight with the Yellowstone bosses, and the monumental battle to get Horizon: An American Saga made,” says the insider.

According to the insider, Costner has a gift for handling tremendous amounts of stress. But he might have finally bitten off more than he can chew.

“Everybody has their limits, even somebody as self-reliant as Kevin. And you can see how hard he’s pushed himself when you spend a little time with him in person,” says the source.

Kevin Costner speaks onstage during the 26th annual Art Directors Guild Awards at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on March 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“His plans for this summer are extremely ambitious, but does he really have the energy to execute them? That’s an open question right now.”

Fortunately, the 69-year-old has plenty of support to help him navigate this challenging period in his life.

Costner’s relationship with Jewel is reportedly getting quite serious, and he remains a beloved figure in the industry.

And if his Horizon gamble pays off, Costner could find himself more in demand than ever!