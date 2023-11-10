Matthew Perry Death Certificate Released: What Does It Say?

The official book has been closed on Matthew Perry’s shocking death.

As you very likely know by now, Perry was found dead in his hot tub on October 28; his body discovered under water by a housekeeper a couple hours after the actor returned home from playing pickle ball.

The beloved Friends star had a long and candid history of substance abuse.

But initial autopsy findings did NOT find any drugs in Perry’s system at the time of his passing.

Now, The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released the actor’s official death certificate.

The document — obtained by E! News — states Perry was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, close to the Warner Bros. Studios lot where he filmed the aforementioned NBC sitcom from 1994 through 2004.

The 54-year-old was laid to rest at a private funeral on November 3.

This same certificate notes that Perry’s cause of death is still “deferred” in the wake of authorities saying late last month that autopsy results were inconclusive and that we’re still awaiting a full toxicology report.

Finally, this paperwork states Perry’s date of death as October 28 at 4:17 p.m. at his residence in the Pacific Palisades outside of Los Angeles.

After the star’s housekeeper called 911, paramedics arrived on the scene… but were unable to resuscitate the five-time Emmy Award nominee.

“A bystander had brought the man’s head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival,” LAFD Captain Erik Scott said on October 30.

“A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival.”

There has been a tremendous outpouring of sadness and support in the weeks since this tragedy occurred.

Notably, all five of Perry’s main co-stars on Friends issued a joint statement that reads as follows:

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

The statement — signed by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — concluded:

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

According to various sources, meanwhile, Aniston has been hit hardest by the loss of Perry.

Via the death certificate, authorities said there were no other significant conditions contributing to Perry’s death.

The document confirms Perry never married, although he was engaged to manager and producer Molly Hurwitz from 2020 to 2021.

“No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry,” Hurwitz wrote on Instagram.

“I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”