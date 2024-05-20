Nina Dobrev Hospitalized After Horrible Bike Accident

Nina Dobrev is currently lying in a hospital bed after an accident landed her in doctors care!

The Vampire Diaries alum, who is dating former professional snowboarder and skateboarder Shaun White, survived a wipeout of her own, but not without injury.

The photos show just how bad her bang up is, as well as her prognosis going forward.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. ( Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Nina Dobrev Hospitalized After Bike Accident: Neck & Leg Injured

“How it started vs how it’s going,” Nina Dobrev captioned an Instagram post on Monday, May 20. She presumably posted the images from a hospital.

The first slide shows her smiling while sitting on a motorbike. The second picture shows the actress in the hospital with multiple injuries.

Sporting a neck AND knee brace, Nina looks pretty bang up and pretty depressed from inside the ER. Just off-screen, a medical professional seems to be tending to her, but there’s no sign of her man, Shaun, nearby.

In her Instagram stories, she shared another selfie, this time of her making a pouting face to the camera.

As for her condition, Nina says she’s it’s serious, but not the end of the world.

“I’m ok, but it’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead,” she wrote.

Poor thing! Especially given the fact that she had big plans coming up!

Nina Missing The Olympics?!

Nina Dobrev and White have been dating since 2020, and since his retirement, the pair have had the chance to spend a lot of quality time together.

In fact, though he no longer competes, Shaun’s headed to Paris in just a few short weeks for the upcoming Olympic Games.

As he explained to Us Weekly, he was looking forward to having Nina by his side for the trip, since she speaks the language.

“She speaks pretty fluent French. She’s going to hate me for saying that, she’s like, ‘It’s not fluent. I dabble,’’” Shaun joked of Nina, noting that her mom lives in the South of France. “We’ll definitely be going, hopefully for the Olympics and hanging out. I love the Summer Olympics. No one’s expecting me to do anything.”

Feels like this accident might put a major cramp in that plan! Sorry, girl!