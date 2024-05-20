In a moving new interview, Courteney Cox shared her feelings about her late Friends costar Matthew Perry.

As you likely recall, Matthew passed away in October of 2023 at the age of 54.

His lifelong struggle with substance abuse had been well documented, but those who knew him best say that the troubled star retained his kind heart and generous spirit to the very end.

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox mingle at the AFI Associates luncheon honoring Hollywood’s Arquette family with the 6th Annual “Platinum Circle Award” held at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 10, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

And no one knew that more than Courteney.

Courteney Cox Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry

“You know, he’s just so funny. He has genuinely a huge heart, obviously struggled,” she said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

“I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years. He visits me a lot, if we believe in that.”

Courteney used the present tense in referring to Matthew, a reflection of her belief that he’s still with her in spirit.

Matthew Perry and “Friends” co-star Courteney Cox attend the film premiere of “Fools Rush In” February 10, 1997 in Santa Monica, CA. (Photo by Online USA)

She went on to reveal that she believes several departed loved ones watch over her.

“You know, I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew — I feel like there are a lotta people that, I think, guide us,” said Cox.

“I do sense, yeah, I sense Matthew’s around for sure.”

‘Friends’ Cast Continues to Mourn For Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow star in “Friends.” (NBCUniversal/Getty)

‘

The Friends cast was famously close-knit, and all of the show’s stars were reportedly devastated by Matthew’s death.

In a statement to Us Weekly at the time, the cast wrote that they were “all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew.”

“We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” they continued, adding:

“In time, we will say more, as and when we are able… For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox arrive at the series premiere for TBS’ “Daisy Does America” at Guy’s on November 29, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Matthew Perry’s Death Left Fans Stunned

On October 28, 2023, Perry drowned in a hot tub outside his home.

An autopsy later revealed that he was under the influence of ketamine at the time of his death.

Perry made no secret of his struggles with addiction. But fans were under the impression that he had been sober for several years.

Courteney Cox Arquette and Matthew Perry attend the AFI Associates luncheon honoring Hollywood’s Arquette family with the 6th Annual “Platinum Circle Award” held at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 10, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images for AFI)

Courteney has expressed her grief at Matthew’s loss on several occasions.

The former costars remained close in the years since Friends came to an end. And it seems that Courteney was completely blindsided by news of her friend’s passing.

Our thoughts go out to Perry’s loved ones as they continue to mourn the loss of this one-of-a-kind talent.