Matt Roloff Sheds Light on the Future of Little People, Big World

Last Tuesday night marked the end of an era on TLC.

As previously dissected and analyzed, Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff bid farewell to Little People, Big World on the Season 25 finale… having told podcast listeners a few weeks prior that they were walking away from the series.

“We are done. That part of our lives, that chapter has closed,” Tori said at the time, while Zach added that the couple “technically” wasn’t asked to return, although they had also made their preferences known to executives awhile back.

Speaking on Season 25 of Little People, Big World, Matt Roloff worries about missing time with his grandkids. (Image Credit: TLC)

Without TLC having giving a green light to future episodes, and with two key cast members now out of the picture going forward, viewers are wondering:

Is Little People, Big World over?

Thankfully, Matt Roloff is here with an answer.

Or something that resembles an answer, at least.

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff aren’t getting along on Season 25 of Little People, Big World. (TLC)

The father of four provided a great deal of insight late last week via Facebook, responding to those who have asked whether last week’s installment marked a SERIES finale for Little People, Big World.

“Here is some more context,” Matt wrote, prior to delving into great detail behind the history of the program.

“Way back in early August of 2010 (14 years ago) the Roloff family had a family meeting and afterwards we contacted the TLC attorney and announced we were Done…

“We thought we had completed our mission of educating the world on what it’s like to be a Little Person in an average size world– Enough TV filming already!! …

“A few days later on August 26th 2010– TLC PR department put out a press release that said… “Little People Big World Cancelled and season 6 would be the last.”

Amy Roloff, Matt Roloff in season 25 of Little People, Big World. (TLC)

The thing is, Matt then explained, producers then approached the Roloffs about doing a number of “specials,” right around the time Zach and Tori started dating.

The family filmed a few of these specials… and then agreed to do a season (in 2012) based around weddings that were held on the Oregon farm.

“This is WHY I THINK there is some hesitation to announce from TLC that the show is over,” Matt continued, citing the possibilities for more specials down the line.

Perhaps even his wedding to fiance Caryn Chandler?

Matt, Amy, Zach and Tori Roloff are featured in this TLC promotional photo. (TLC)

Roloff went on to say ratings have been strong of late, admitting this might have a lot to do with his feud with Zach and Tori.

It sounds unlikely that a full season of brand new episodes are on tap, but it also sounds possible that we might not have seen the last of Amy and Matt on air.

“I know I can’t predict the future– It’s my guess that the network can’t either,” he concluded on this topic.

“I do think that TLC did a nice job on the last Tuesday ‘season finale’ episode hedging their bets and putting a nice button on the show and where the family (members that still participate) stands— so if LPBW never does come back (in whatever various other forms) I think consensus is they wrapped up the Roloff LPBW crazy train saga pretty good.

“That’s why many of you felt it was a series finale.”