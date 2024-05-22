Did Britney Spears “chase” ex-husband Sam Asghari with an “axe” prior to their divorce?

Recently, unknown “insiders” have ramped up a campaign to force Britney Spears into a new conservatorship. The strategy appears to include sabotaging public opinion with alarming, anonymous stories.

Even though Sam Asghari has never spoken ill of his ex-wife, someone seems eager to do so.

But if this wild tale of an axe-wielding pop star is true, that would be serious and scary. So it’s worth examining.

What was the ‘last straw’ in Sam Asghari and Britney Spears’ marriage?

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married on June 9, 2022. It was a joyous event — one only possible after the restoration of her human rights following the abolition of her conservatorship.

However, the the couple did not last much longer than a year. In August of 2023, they called it quits.

Sam and Britney have finalized their divorce. By all accounts, what might have been a protracted legal battle accompanied by smear campaigns seems to have gone over smoothly.

According to a new report by In Touch Weekly, an unidentified source claimed that Sam “got the worst” of Britney’s hard-won freedom.

“Unfortunately, when she was free of her conservatorship, Sam got the worst of it,” the insider alleged.

According to the source: “One of the last straws for Sam, there were many, Britney chased him with an axe.” That is, if true, very alarming! IF that’s true!

The report makes it sound like these supposed ‘fights’ were frequent

“It was during one of their epic fights,” the insider alleged, implying that they had many.

“And,” the source claimed, “Sam couldn’t control her or talk her down.”

The insider went on to characterize: “Sam is not a confrontational person and he doesn’t like arguing. There was nothing he could do to calm her down this time.”

The source’s wild tale alleged that the altercation was so intense that Sam Asghari had to “leave” their home at the time.

“The ‘axe incident’ definitely occurred when she was off her meds,” the insider then claimed.

In a sinister twist, the source then asserted that “Talk of another conservatorship makes complete sense.”

Is this story about Britney Spears and an ‘axe’ true?

Well, it certainly could be. Lots of things could be true.

What’s interesting is that not only has Sam Asghari never spoken out against Britney during or following their divorce, but he’s actually defended her against moronic trolls. Some divorce agreements bar people from disparaging an ex, but clapping back at dirtbags on social media seems like something that Sam would do because he wanted to.

Obviously, if Sam Asghari came forward and described his ex-wife hunting him with an axe, that would be very serious. But it’s hard for any reasonable person to take an anonymous claim like this seriously. Especially given the transparently obvious attempts to sour public opinion about Britney’s freedom.