A model by the name of Crystal McKinney has filed a lawsuit in which she claims that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Diddy.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, McKinney claims that Diddy forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2003.

McKinney was just 22 at the time of the alleged attack. She says that Diddy lured her with promises of career advancement.

Sean Combs attends the ‘Killing Them Softly’ Premiere during 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2012 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

McKinney says she met Diddy at a Men’s Fashion Week event in New York City.

He allegedly invited her to his studio, where she arrived to find several men drinking and passing around a joint.

Diddy Accused of Drugging Crystal McKinney

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends TimesTalks Presents: An Evening with Sean “Diddy” Combs at The New School on September 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

McKinney says she took a hit from the joint and found it to be “very powerful.”

She later realized, the suit claims, that it had been laced with some sort of potent narcotic.

McKinney experienced a “floating” sensation and found herself in a bathroom. It was there, she says, that Diddy forced himself on her.

Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

McKinney Accuses Diddy of Sexual Assault

According to the suit filed by McKinney, Diddy commanded her to “suck it.” When she refused, he allegedly forced her to perform oral sex.

McKinney says she lost consciousness shortly thereafter and woke up in a taxi.

She says that she was then blackballed from the modeling industry. That turn of events prompted her to attempt suicide in 2004.

Sean “Diddy” Combs speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

According to McKinney’s legal docs, after learning of lawsuits filed by Cassie and other accusers she “knew she had a moral obligation to speak up.”

More Trouble For Diddy

News of McKinney’s lawsuit comes at a very bad time for the embattled mogul.

It follows the release of shocking footage in which Diddy is seen assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway.

In a recent Instagram video, Diddy begged his fans for forgiveness. But at no point did he offer an apology to Cassie.

Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

Diddy and his legal team have yet to publicly respond to McKinney’s allegations.

Obviously, it’s much too soon to predict what will happen if the case goes to trial.

But the accusations against Diddy continue to pile up. And it’s tough to imagine that the music legend has much of a career ahead of him.

In addition to the suits filed by Cassie and McKinney, a former employee named Rodney Jones has accused Diddy of sexual assault.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.