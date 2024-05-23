Buckingham Palace confirmed this week that King Charles and his son, Prince William, have canceled royal outings for the foreseeable future.

Most likely, until after July 4.

Given the sovereign’s health, and Kate Middleton’s own struggles at the moment, concern rose quickly that all was not well with the pair. With both battling cancer, it’s not a far stretch.

So why the abrupt cancellation of royal engagements? Thankfully, there’s not need to expect the worst.

King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales share a joke during the official handover in which King Charles III passes the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army air corps to Prince William, Prince of Wales at the Army Aviation Centre on May 13, 2024 in Stockbridge, Hampshire. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

King Charles and Prince William Cancel All Their Royal Outings: Here’s Why

His Majesty and Prince of Wales will no longer attend engagements slated for the rest of this week after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for a surprise general election on July 4.

For those of us stateside, Britain’s parliamentary system gives the ruling party a five-year term and allows it to call an election at any time. Despite having until January next year to hold one, the current PM held a news conference outside 10 Downing Street on May 22, announcing his plans to plow ahead.

He also revealed he’d spoken to the King about the election.

“Earlier today, I spoke with His Majesty The King to ask for the dissolution of Parliament. The King has granted this request, and we will have a general election on the 4th of July.”

Prince Charles laughs with Catherine and Prince William during a visit to Dumfries House on March 05, 2013. (Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Why The Election Affects The Monarchy

Shortly thereafter, a spokesperson for the royal family announced they would postpone engagements “which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign.”

“Their Majesties send their sincere apologies to any of those who may be affected as a result,” the spokesperson added.

Apparently, this is par for the course.

While the royal family historically doesn’t get involved in politics, they will shift their schedules amid elections. Doing so allows the public to focus on the task at hand – aka, electing a new governing body.

Therefore, have no fear! This just means King Charles and Prince William have more time to focus on the family.