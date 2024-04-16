Prince William Returns! Royal Resumes Duties in Wake of Wife’s Cancer Diagnosis

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Prince William is making his return to the spotlight.

Just under a month since wife Kate Middleton revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer, the Prince of Wales is set to resume a number of his very important duties as a member of the racist and pointless Royal Family.

We’ve learned, for example, that William will travel on Thursday to West London and Surrey for a number of engagements centered around food preservation.

(While we just mocked the uber wealthy family to which William belongs, this is an admirable cause.)

Prince William attends a Homewards Sheffield Local Coalition meeting at the Millennium Gallery on March 19, 2024 in Sheffield, England. Homewards is a transformative five-year programme which plans to demonstrate that by working collaboratively across all areas of society, it will possible to end homelessness in the UK. (Photo by Oli Scarff – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to various outlets, William will visit the Supper, a food redistribution charity, where he will check out how food surplus food from the area is delivered, sorted and repackaged for delivery to small community organizations.

From there, William will head to a youth center in West London that is a recipient of the surplus food and will learn how the service impacts those who go to the center.

To his credit, the 41-year old has always been interested in this cause.

He even founded the Earthshot Prize, an annual fundraising event that celebrates innovative people across the globe working to make positive changes for the state of the environment.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales sing the national anthem during the Royal Variety Performance before the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 30, 2023. (Photo Credit: Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

These outings would not necessarily have been notable just a few weeks ago.

But thenKate Middleton said in a video on March 22 that she is undergoing “preventative chemotherapy” for an undisclosed type of cancer and was “in the early stages of that treatment.”

William and Kate didn’t join their loved ones on Easter and have kept very much to themselves since the latter alerted the world to her condition.

Over this past weekend, however, William stepped out with son Prince George to watch their favorite soccer team, Aston Villa, as they played French club Lille OSC in the Europe League quarterfinal match.

Prince William has dedicated himself to many environmental causes. (Photo by Oli Scarff – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

William hasn’t said very much in public since his spouse told the world about her diagnosis.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery,” Middleton said in the aforementioned video, which marked her first official appearance since undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family.”

Following Middleton’s admission, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — neither of whom is exactly on good terms with Kate these days — released a simple statement of sympathy, which read as follows:

We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.