King Charles’ Cancer Treatment Going Poorly, Funeral Planning Currently Underway: …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

As you may have previously read, King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and now, funeral plans are at the top of everyone’s mind.

That isn’t allegedly all, however.

At least one outlet has claimed that King Charles has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and, as a result, only has two years to live.

To be clear, we cannot verify this follow-up report.

Queen Camilla and King Charles III depart from the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on March 31, 2024 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

However, In Touch Weekly now writes that funeral plans are already set for the monarch amid his battle with cancer.

Titled “Operation Menai Bridge,” the king’s funeral processions will look similar to Queen Elizabeth II’s ceremonies, which were dubbed “Operation London Bridge.”

As his cancer progresses, insiders have explained to this tabloid that final resting plans are of timely importance.

They must all be approved before the unfortunate occasion of King Charles’ death.

King Charles III waves to well wishers after attending the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“It’s a fairly common thing to do among the British royalty, but in Charles’ case expediency is necessary,” says an In Touch source, noting that “some courtiers believe Charles’ cancer is worse than they’re making it out to be.”

It’s worth stating that this is the same magazine who provided us last month with the aforementioned two-year timeline.

Operation Menai Bridge is set to include familiar protocols to those who have been following The Royal Family.

When the monarch dies, Charles’ body will be moved from the throne room at Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

He will lie in state…. and his official funeral will take place nine days later. He will most likely be buried in the royal vault at Windsor Castle.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the “A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills” event hosted by the Elephant Family in partnership with the British Asian Trust at Lancaster House on July 14, 2021. (Photo Credit: Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“It will have all the pomp and circumstance befitting a British monarch,” In Touch also now writes, having reported a couple weeks ago:

“King Charles is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn’t up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown’s business interests and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy.

“His cancer is eating him alive. He’s very frail. The situation is desperate.”

How very, very sad.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales visits the new Emergency Service Station at Barnard Castle on February 15, 2018. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson – WPA Pool /Getty Images)

King Charles’ Cancer Treatment Going Poorly, Source Claims

According to a surprising new follow-up report from The Daily Beast, insiders say that King Charles’ battle with cancer is going poorly, and planning for the monarch’s funeral is already underway.

“Of course he is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it. Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on,” says one insider, adding:

The plans have been dusted off and are actively being kept up to date. It’s no more than what you would expect given the king has been diagnosed with cancer. But the circulation of them has certainly focused minds.”

King Charles waves as he attends the Royal Cornwall Show on June 07, 2018 in Wadebridge, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tim Rooke – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Of course they are looking at every aspect of Menai Bridge,” a second source added.

“The queen’s funeral went like clockwork and set a high bar. It’s not an emotional thing, it’s a job, one taken very seriously, and understandably no-one plans to get caught out.”

King Charles, of course, isn’t the only member of this world famous family to have cancer.

A short time ago, Kate Middleton announced to the world that she also has a form of this illness.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

“[I am] so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,” a statement issued on the king’s behalf read in late March.

The message also said the king, who received treatment in the same hospital as Princess Kate, has “remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” adding that he and his wife “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.”

We’ll have further updates on Charles’ treatment as new information becomes available.