On Wednesday night, Kourtney Kardashian opened up about perhaps the most frightening several hours of her life.

Speaking to the camera at various points on the fifth season premiere of The Kardashians, the mother of four delved into the emergency fetal surgery she underwent last summer ahead of welcoming baby Rocky Thirteen.

Kourtney Kardashian is pictured here in the hospital toward the end of her latest pregnancy. (Hulu)

“We had planned a scan at home, so that all the kids could see the baby,” she recalled on the May 23 episode of this Hulu reality show.

“The doctor who will come to the house to do the scan is a high-risk doctor, who’s really detailed and thorough at looking for everything.

“And something caught his eye where he wanted me to see a couple specialists.”

Kourtney went under the knife for this procedure last September.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Following these appointments, Kardashian learned she’d need to go in for an operation on the baby the next morning, which she called “terrifying” and “stressful.”

As we can only imagine.

At that point, Barker was out of the country (for a Blink 182 tour), although he quickly flew back home for the surgery.

“The timing of it was miraculous. That like saved everything,” Kardashian said on this premiere.

“I just feel so grateful that, you know, how everything played out and for the doctors that really helped make the best decisions that really saved our baby.”

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian on Season 5 of their reality show. (Hulu)

The 45-year old went on to note how the doctor acknowledged the “trauma” of what had transpired, adding on air of how she handled it:

“There’s some superpower that I have that in emergency situations, I get really calm. And then right when we left I was like, ‘Okay, I could take a deep breath. I could cry. I could get it out.'”

Kourtney went ahead not long afterward and shared her experience with fans and followers in order to hopefully help others in a similar situation.

“They were so grateful that I posted something about it because they said so many people don’t feel comfortable, even telling their friend or their family members because they’re like, ‘Did they do something wrong or different things?’ ” Kardashian explained on the program.

“But my doctor’s like, ‘There’s nothing that you did wrong, it’s not age-related. It’s like just a super rare thing that happened.’ But then I was like, after this happened, I was like God’s got this. We’re good. This is a miracle and I’m gonna be super positive.”

Kourtney Kardashian attends the runway for the Boohoo X Kourtney Kardashian fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

It’s unclear when this premiere was filmed, but likely many months ago… pretty soon after the surgery took place, we’re guessing.

“I feel good. But I also felt good,” Kardashian concluded on the episode of her physical and mental state during shooting of the Season 5 opener.

“So I’m like, yeah, if I don’t feel movement for like, five minutes, I’m like shaking him up because of the emergency fetal surgery that I had to have,” she says.

“I’m now like mostly on bed rest because there’s a hole in the amniotic sac from where they had to go into the surgery. So I’m not allowed to drive, I’m not allowed to stand for more than 20 minutes. I’m really not leaving the house.”