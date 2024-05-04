Kate Middleton and Prince William are in “Hell,” Close Friend Claims

Earlier this week, Prince William stopped by James’ Place in Newscastle, a male suicide prevent center, and was asked at one point about his wife and kids.

The question came in the wake of Kate Middleton having been diagnosed with cancer.

“We’re all doing well, thank you,” the Prince of Wales replied. “We’re all doing well.”

Now, however, we have a reason to think this may not be the case.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The Royal Variety Performance 2023 at Royal Albert Hall on November 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

Speaking to The Telegraph a couple days ago, Amaia Arrieta — the designer behind many of the looks worn by the spouses’ kids through the years — said something that has gone extremely viral.

“I’m heartbroken at the moment. I think they are going through hell,” the fashion maven said of Kate and William, adding:

“I hope they will be back. It’s really personal.”

This revealing quote has left many observers of the Royal Family quite concerned.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Amaia went on to say how honored she feels to have helped dress the royals… ever since Prince George, 10, wore her brand’s corduroy shorts in a 2014 Christmas photo.

More recently, Princess Charlotte was pictured in the designer’s checked skirt on Mother’s Day — yes, we’re talking about the photo that sparked a certain editing controversy.

“Dressing the royals gives me so much pride, I really do care about how they look,” the designer told the Telegraph.

“They have put the traditional and classic way of dressing children on the map.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visit DAY1, a Highland based charity in Inverness, which provides mentoring, training, personal development and employability services to vulnerable young people on November 2, 2023. (Photo by Paul Campbell – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

That’s great and all, but focus is now entirely on how Middleton is feeling these days.

In late March, Middleton appeared in a video to deliver a self-written speech that confirmed her unfortunate cancer news.

Post-operative tests from her “planned abdominal surgery” in January revealed that “cancer had been present,” prompting her to start chemotherapy, she explained at the time.

Kate Middleton during their visit to SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to mark World Mental Health Day on October 12, 2023 in Marlow, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Referring to the news a “huge shock,” Middleton said that she and her husband “have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay.”

We don’t know a lot about Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment because she and her loved ones have said very little about the star’s health over the last several weeks.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

But Kate’s diagnosis came weeks after her father-in-law, King Charles, announced on February 5 that he was also undergoing treatment for cancer.

There’s a lot going on these days throughout the United Kingdom.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the palace said in a statement back then.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual.”