Khloe Kardashian Reveals Son’s Face: Everyone Meet Tatum! He’s So Cute!

On the Season 3 finale of The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloe Kardashian confessed that she’s living with Tristan Thompson.

Or rather, that he’s living with her. According to her, it’s not what people think — she promises.

Khloe insisted to viewers and to her family that this is simply part of a divine plan for her.

But you know what’s much more exciting than Khloe’s kolossal mistakes? The face reveal of Khloe and Tristan’s son, precious baby Tatum.

On the Season 3 finale, Khloe Kardashian discussed some family heartbreak.

This time, it wasn’t about what went down with the Kardashians or the Jenners. It was about the other side of her family.

As we know, Andrea Thompson tragically passed away. She was Tristan’s mother. And she was the grandmother of both of Khloe’s kids.

Khloe shared that she and Andrea had spoken every day. (That’s very sweet … and a reminder that it’s easy to keep in touch with loved ones regularly when you’re rich — you can afford the time)

Tristan was, of course, absolutely heartbroken by the loss of his mother.

And Tristan has other siblings. One of whom is Amari, who is 16 years old, disabled, and had relied upon Andrea as his caregiver for all of his life.

Tristan became Amari’s legal guardian. He returned with the basketball player to Los Angeles.

Very close to Khloe, Tristan owns his own Calabasas mansion.

However, it is undergoing renovations. A massive rain storm (Southern California plans for fires and earthquakes, not rain) collapsed his roof.

So Tristan is living with Khloe, at her house. And so is his teenage brother, Amari.

Speaking to her mother, Kris Jenner, and to her sister, Kim Kardashian, Khloe explained that she believes that this is all some sort of plan that God made. So that Tristan wouldn’t have to be alone in his grief.

Is this a bad time to say “speak of the devil?” Because Tristan strolled into the room. With a literal stroller — an indoor one, holding baby Tatum.

Khloe kept a lot of things secret about her precious son.

Likely, a major factor was Khloe’s growing discomfort with the opinions that fans have about her life and choices.

But also? Between the way that newborns often look kind of goofy and the way that debuting him on reality TV works for the family, it just made sense.

Anyway, Tristan wheeled their baby into the room.

Kim and Kris immediately directed their attention at the little cutie.

And he’s simultaneously a tiny baby and also an enormous one — just as babies should be.

Kim became almost dangerously relatable during this scene. It is not a quality that we associate with her under most circumstances.

(Normally, that’s Kendall, who has zero kids and a lot of anxiety. Or it’s Kourtney, who doesn’t really want to fill every hour of every day in the way that Kim does)

See, Kim zeroed in on her precious little nephew excitedly. Mood!!

“Hi chunk!” Kim said excitedly as she approached the wee babe.

Tristan unfastened him from his stroller and removed him from the seat.

And this next part really needs a visual.

Tristan lifts Tatum up into the air, as countless parents do.

But while Kim is extremely short (I’m no basketball player but I have more than a foot on her), Tristan towers above her.

Which means that Tatum is higher above the ground than most babies will ever be, unless something goes very wrong.

Anyway, it was very fun to see Kim be a doting aunt.

Tristan and Khloe did warn her that Tatum is very good at “spitting.”

Kim received a baby blanket. It’s a polite way of referring to a giant napkin that one uses because babies are wildly messy.

Here’s the thing — this is Tatum’s first face reveal.

(His name reveal was pretty recent, also. Khloe kept that under wraps … pretty much until people lost interest)

It’s a good name. And his face is so adorable that you can see why Kim is so, so excited.

“There’s our guy,” Kris exclaimed at her adorable grandson.

“He’s in the sticking out tongue phase,” Khloe commented.

Babies grow in spurts, and they develop fine motor skills and muscle tone as they do. Muscle tone is what keeps a human tongue inside of their mouths.

“That looks like the exact same baby as Robert when he was born,” Kris remarked.

She is referring to her son, Rob. Rather than to her late ex-husband, Robert. We think.

Kris had commented about this similarity earlier … but that was before viewers could see the little one’s face.

Kris also spoke about how “everything happens for a reason” when discussing Tristan’s roof collapse.

(Gotta say … “everything happens for a reason” sounds well and good when you live an extraordinary life. It can also make victims of horrible things feel like you’re saying that this was always their fate)

Kris’ words moved Tristan to tears as she affirmed that he is and will always be family. Despite what he’s done to Khloe.

Khloe did emphasize that she is not back together with Tristan.

In fact, when he sat next to her on the couch, she made it clear that he was too close. He was causing the couch to sink.

Yes, that’s what couches do. Especially huge, comfy ones like this family’s oversized sofas.

This was a lovely face reveal of cute little Tatum.

In this footage — which obviously filmed months ago — he’s still just a baby.

But he’s not a newborn. He’s looking around, he’s alert, and he clearly has his own little pre-verbal personality.

Though sometimes celebrity (and non-celebrity) babies can take a shocking amount of time to start talking, we’re sure that Tatum will say his first words before long.

And we’re so excited to see more of this precious baby on Season 4. Yes, that’s really happening.

Tristan may not have been a good partner to Khloe — no matter how many chances she gave him. But he sure did help her make a couple of absolute cuties.