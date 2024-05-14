Should Tori Spelling pay spousal support to Dean McDermott? Family court will decide just that.

In March, Tori Spelling filed to divorce Dean McDermott nine months after the former couple’s date of separation.

Dean felt blindsided by the filing. Despite having confessed to wronging Tori in many ways, he seemingly wanted to file first.

Now, Dean has issued his formal response, in court. His petition is making some major demands of his ex.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend Fox Winter TCA at The Fig House on February 06, 2019. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Dean McDermott filed his response to Tori Spelling’s divorce petition

According to court filings that The Blast obtained, Dean McDermott is seeking two major things in his divorce from Tori.

One is spousal support from Tori.

The other is for the court to grant Dean, who went many months without seeing his children in 2023, joint custody of the couple’s five children.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital’s 20th Annual “Party on the Pier” at Pacific Park â€“ Santa Monica Pier on November 03, 2019. (Photo Credit: Sarah Morris/Getty Images for UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital)

During Tori Spelling’s initial divorce filing in March, she clearly envisioned something very different.

Tori’s divorce petition requested physical custody of their five children.

Additionally, Tori asked for spousal support from Dean McDermott.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Dean and Tori have different ideas about when their marriage ended

When Tori filed for divorce, she listed the date of separation as June 17, 2023. This date was no surprise to anyone who had followed their story.

Dean’s filing, however, cites July 7, 2023 as the erstwhile couple’s date of separation. That is different by a few weeks.

That is particularly interesting, because Dean was the one who took to social media to unilaterally announce their split on June 17.

On June 17, 2023, Dean McDermott posted this Instagram caption announcing the end of his marriage. He deleted it hours later. (Image Credit: Instagram)

One would think that, after nearly two decades of marriage, Tori and Dean would share a very clear idea of when the marriage ended.

Especially because they apparently had a final, ugly fight just hours before Dean’s (since-deleted) Instagram announcement.

They are, at least, seeing eye-to-eye on some things. Though Tori Spelling asked for sole physical custody of Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau, she did express that she feels open to join legal custody and to visitation rights for Dean.

Stella McDermott, Tori Spelling, Liam McDermott, Dean McDermott, and guests attend the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on January 14, 2023. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Who deserves spousal support?

It’s worth noting that Dean McDermott was working ahead of the couple’s split.

Despite Dean’s admitted substance abuse issues that caused him to “rage” at his family, his work as the host of Chopped Canada was presumably gainful. So he and Tori can both bring in some income — it will be up to the court to decide who gets what.

Speaking of which, the two did not have a prenuptial agreement. Division of property and assets will be another headache for the former couple — and for the court.