Is Kevin Costner engaged?

These days, Kevin Costner has a brand new family member. And he may be well on his way to another.

Late last year, he began a romance with Jewel following his scandalous divorce.

Since then, things have been heating up. And insiders suggest that wedding bells aren’t far off.

Kevin Costner attends Netflix’s 2024 Golden Globe After Party at Spago on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

Kevin Costner and Jewel became entangled in late 2023

In the wake of his contentious divorce, Kevin Costner and Jewel began a romance.

Jewel gushed on social media about enjoying her time with him — and praised him for his kindness to others.

It looks like things have escalated from attending fundraisers together to all but living together.

Jewel speak during Mental Health in the Workplace on the Inspire Lounge stage during the second day of The Wellness Experience by Kroger at The Banks on August 21, 2021. (Photo Credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for The Wellness Experience by Kroger)

An inside source tells In Touch Weekly that Kevin Costner is wildly smitten with Jewel.

“Ever since that trip, he’s been spending most of his time with Jewel,” the insider shared. “He’s really fallen for her.”

The source reported that Jewel has “practically moved into” Costner’s $145 million mansion in Carpinteria, California.

Kevin Costner speaks onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Things are heating up for these two

“Things are definitely getting serious,” the insider characterized of Kevin Costner and Jewel’s relationship.

Not everyone associates Costner with music, but he is part of a country rock band: Kevin Costner & Modern West.

Similarly, Jewel may be better known for music and wellness, but she grew up in rural Alaska and fits the vibe of Costner’s Aspen ranch. (Her father actually appears on Alaska: The Last Frontier)

Jewel performs the national anthem prior to the 2023 NBA All Star Game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivint Arena on February 19, 2023. (Photo Credit: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Both Costner and Jewel are divorced parents.

Additionally, the insider notes that Jewel “often falls for rugged cowboy types.”

The source adds that Costner “has a thing for blondes.” That means Jewel, folks.

Kevin Costner arrives at the Paramount+ UK launch at Outernet London on June 20, 2022. (Photo Credit: Joe Maher/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Will Kevin Costner soon be engaged?

“Kevin just got out of a bad marriage and went through an ugly divorce,” the insider acknowledged.

“But,” the source added, “that hasn’t turned him off to the idea of getting married again.”

The insider explained: “He feels so good when he’s around Jewel. He’s happier, lighter. And he adores her son.”

Jewel speaks during Educating Mindfully on the Inspire Lounge stage during the first day of The Wellness Experience by Kroger at The Banks on August 20, 2021. (Photo Credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for The Wellness Experience by Kroger)

If they were to schedule a wedding this year, Costner’s career has him busy … but not too busy to live his life.

“He’s working on his epic two-part movie [Horizon: An American Saga, due in theaters next year], but that won’t eat up all his time,” the insider clarified.

According to the source: “He’s making as much time as he can for Jewel because she’s been such a breath of fresh air. He doesn’t want her to slip through his fingers.”

The insider went on to claim: “Kevin couldn’t be more in love with Jewel. So a proposal could be coming soon.”