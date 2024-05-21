Taylor Swift is reportedly experiencing major anxiety in her relationship. Why?

Even if Taylor is flaunting her Travis Kelce romance in a manner that screams “high school romance,” they’re facing a very grown-up problem.

Taylor and Travis both have huge careers that require extensive travel. Travis plays his ball games and does other projects. Taylor is currently traveling Europe for her Eras world tour.

According to a report, Taylor is having “separation anxiety” over time apart from Travis. Is this normal and healthy, or a relationship red flag?

Taylor Alison Swift, also known as Taylor Swift, performs on stage at the Paris La Defense Arena as part of her The Eras Tour, in Nanterre, north-western France, on May 9, 2024. (Photo Credit: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Back on tour, Taylor Swift is spending (some) time apart from Travis Kelce

Shortly after Taylor Swift resumed her Eras world tour, now performing in Europe, Travis Kelce joined her. He’s attended her shows, and the two even had a romantic getaway in Italy.

But that doesn’t mean that they’re glued at the hip — or will remain that way indefinitely. Between her tour and his obligations (including his team), they will certainly spend more time continents apart.

“They’re going to be facing their longest time apart,” an inside source tells Life & Style about Taylor and Travis spending time in different places.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“He’ll make some trips to see her,” the insider reasoned.

“But she can’t be leaving tour to see him,” the source added.

“So,” the insider explained, “she’s got to leave this all up to him and it’s making her very anxious.”

Taylor Swift is reportedly experiencing ‘separation anxiety’ as a result

“Her separation anxiety has kicked in big time,” the inside source alleged.

“And it’s very worrisome for friends,” the insider continued. These are friends “who think it’s a bad sign that she’s so panicked about having to have time apart from him.”

According to the source, Taylor may be “even begging” Travis to “go on tour with her” rather than spend time away.

Taylor Alison Swift, also known as Taylor Swift performs on stage at the Paris La Defense Arena as part of her The Eras Tour, in Nanterre, north-western France, on May 9, 2024. (Photo Credit: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

“But from her friends’ perspective, she ought to be able to enjoy her own company still,” the insider pointed out.

“Before he came along, she was so excited about touring,” the source described. “And now it’s like she can’t enjoy it unless he’s with her.”

The insider stressed that “it’s not just Taylor that’s putting pressure on Travis.” The media circus surrounding this relationship has made things pretty weird.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs waves to fans after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Travis Kelce proposal questions are deeply absurd

“People are constantly asking him when he’s going to propose, it’s really intense,” the inside source noted. While Travis and Taylor are both 34 and thus not too young to marry, they began dating in July of 2023 and thus haven’t even been dating for a full year.

“Her friends are warning her to chill out and let things happen naturally. She needs to relax, take deep breaths and trust him and their relationship,” the insider reported.

The source reasoned: “If it’s meant to be, a little time apart is only going to make things stronger.”

What is separation anxiety anyway?

“Separation anxiety” normally refers to children and is a normal and healthy part of development. Overwhelming human instinct makes most children anxious to be apart from their parents. There is also separation anxiety disorder, in which a less normal degree of anxiety impacts someone’s life in a negative manner.

If this report about Taylor and Travis is accurate, Taylor’s anxiety doesn’t sound clinical. It sounds, at worst, a little clingy.

This could be Taylor’s anxiety, arising from a foundation of insecurity. Some might blame Matty Healy for that.