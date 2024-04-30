There are big things on the horizon for Kevin Costner.

Specifically, there’s his two-part cinematic event, Horizon: An American Saga, which is set to debut in theaters this summer.

This is the biggest — and riskiest — project of Costner’s career. And it’ll premiere to critics and industry insiders at Cannes in less than three weeks.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” Season 2 Premiere Party at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

These days, Costner would probably prefer to focus his energy on promoting his frontier saga.

But many media outlets are more interested in his messy split from Christine Baumgartner.

Costner and Baumgartner finalized their divorce last year following a legal battle that frequently made tabloid headlines.

Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner attend the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

There were reports that Baumgartner had requested $248,000 a month in child support.

And that led to speculation that this might turn into the most expensive divorce in Hollywood history.

There were even rumors that Costner’s decision to quit Yellowstone was prompted by his unwillingness to fork his earnings.

(It now appears that Costner left the show so that he could focus on directing and starring in Horizon.)

Kevin Costner poses with his new wife Christine Baumgartner during their private wedding at his ranch in September 25, 2004 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Lara Porzak/Rogers and Cowan via Getty Images)

For a while, it looked like the dust was beginning to settle. But then we learned that Baumgartner was dating Costner’s former friend Josh Connor.

Kevin Costner: Furious About Ex’s New Relationship?

One insider says that Costner is furious about the manner in which Connor and Baumgartner have been flaunting their relationship.

“Kevin is very bitter and far from happy to see Christine and Josh so obviously happy and planning their lives together,” the insider tells The National Enquirer (via Radar Online).

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attends the Premiere Of 20th Century Fox’s “The Art Of Racing In The Rain” at El Capitan Theatre on August 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

“It pains him more than anything to know they’re living high on the hog on his dime — and every time one of those big monthly support checks goes out, it makes him sick to his stomach,” the source adds.

“Christine and Josh are rubbing salt in the wound by bragging about their beautiful love story. Kevin’s heard they might even get engaged — and to say it infuriates him is an understatement.”

Costner’s New Relationship

Costner has also moved on and is currently dating singer Jewel.

The difference, the source claims, is that Costner and Jewel are keeping their romance private out of respect for others.

Jewel performs on the Main Stage during the first day of The Wellness Experience by Kroger at The Banks on August 20, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images for The Wellness Experience by Kroger)

“He’d love to be parading around with Jewel on his arm, but she’s taking things slowly and spooked by the intense level of interest surrounding their relationship,” says the insider.

Well, Costner will be more visible than ever this summer as he promotes the Western epic that he partially financed by selling his home in Santa Barbara.

It was a risky move. But at least now he doesn’t have to worry about losing another asset in his divorce!