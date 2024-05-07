Katy Perry was not in attendance at the 2024 Met Gala. But thanks to the power of AI, we know what it would look like if she had attended!

Katy’s past Met Gala looks have made her one of the event’s most iconic figures.

Unfortunately, work obligations prevented her from attending this year’s star-studded fundraiser.

Katy Perry arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

So why is it that photos of Katy working the red carpet in a theme-appropriate gown went viral on social media last night?

Katy Perry’s Met Gala AI Photos Fool the Internet

Well, if you have any doubts about how sophisticated AI has become, these fake photos of Katy at the Met should be enough to convince you of the tech’s capabilities.

In fact, the pics were so convincing that they even fooled Katy’s mom!

Katy posted the above carousel on Instagram last night with a caption explaining her 2024 Met Gala situation.

“Couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work,” she wrote.

Katy Perry attend the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kary included a screenshot of a text from her mother, who applauded her bold look at the Met.

“Didn’t know you went to the Met,” Katy’s mom wrote,” adding:

“What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol.”

Katy Perry attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

It might have been funny if Katy had gone along with the ruse, but to her credit, she quickly corrected her mom.

“lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!” she replied.

In fairness to Katy’s mom, the pics were incredibly convincing. And it was pretty surprising that Katy skipped the Met, which always seemed like one of her favorite events.

Katy Perry attends the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon & Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 25, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

What’s Next For Katy Perry?

Katy didn’t offer any specifics with regard to what sort of work was keeping her away from the gala.

But her Instagram carousel concluded with a short video of her in a recording studio, so she might be on the verge of releasing some new music.

Katy Perry attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Whatever the case this, Katy is at a critical juncture in her career.

She’s leaving American Idol after seven seasons, and she hasn’t released a studio album in nearly four years.

Clearly, she’s planning some big moves at the moment. So we guess it’s not surprising that Katy Perry could only attend this year’s Met Gala in AI form.

We understand, of course. But her mom’s not the only one who wishes those photos were real!