Katy Perry was not in attendance at the 2024 Met Gala. But thanks to the power of AI, we know what it would look like if she had attended!
Katy’s past Met Gala looks have made her one of the event’s most iconic figures.
Unfortunately, work obligations prevented her from attending this year’s star-studded fundraiser.
So why is it that photos of Katy working the red carpet in a theme-appropriate gown went viral on social media last night?
Katy Perry’s Met Gala AI Photos Fool the Internet
Well, if you have any doubts about how sophisticated AI has become, these fake photos of Katy at the Met should be enough to convince you of the tech’s capabilities.
In fact, the pics were so convincing that they even fooled Katy’s mom!
Katy posted the above carousel on Instagram last night with a caption explaining her 2024 Met Gala situation.
“Couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work,” she wrote.
Kary included a screenshot of a text from her mother, who applauded her bold look at the Met.
“Didn’t know you went to the Met,” Katy’s mom wrote,” adding:
“What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol.”
It might have been funny if Katy had gone along with the ruse, but to her credit, she quickly corrected her mom.
“lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!” she replied.
In fairness to Katy’s mom, the pics were incredibly convincing. And it was pretty surprising that Katy skipped the Met, which always seemed like one of her favorite events.
What’s Next For Katy Perry?
Katy didn’t offer any specifics with regard to what sort of work was keeping her away from the gala.
But her Instagram carousel concluded with a short video of her in a recording studio, so she might be on the verge of releasing some new music.
Whatever the case this, Katy is at a critical juncture in her career.
She’s leaving American Idol after seven seasons, and she hasn’t released a studio album in nearly four years.
Clearly, she’s planning some big moves at the moment. So we guess it’s not surprising that Katy Perry could only attend this year’s Met Gala in AI form.
We understand, of course. But her mom’s not the only one who wishes those photos were real!