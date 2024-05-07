Well… hello there, Joy-Anna Duggar!

Earlier this week, the former Counting On cast member proved that she isn’t exactly her father’s daughter any longer by using her Instagram page to promote Luxmery’s sculpting bodysuit.

Yes, Duggar is now earning money by helping to advertise for an article of clothing that emphasizes the size of her breasts.

That sound you just heard is Jim Bob Duggar vomiting his religious brains out.

“I haven’t been able to confidently wear a lot of my favorite jeans since before having kids! I never really saw myself as a bodysuit kind of girl, but I’m officially HOOKED,” wrote Joy-Anna as a caption to this promotional post.

“It is still comfortable and no bulge when I sit down in it!!”

Duggar then said this piece of apparel can really give on a “great little confidence boost,” prior to telling followers just where and how to purchase it.

We never thought we’d see the day.

Joy-Anna Duggar appears here way back in the day on Counting On. (TLC)

Later in this same piece of social media footage, the TLC alum asks spouse Austin Forsyth to come into the room and check out her new outfit.

He proceeds to follow the script perfectly by remarking:

“Wow, mama, you look hot!”

Joy-Anna, of course, was raised in a household in which she wasn’t even permitted to wear pants; Jim Bob would prefer it if his female children covered up all their skin at pretty much all times.

He’s a pretty horrible human being, which is why we appreciate Joy-Anna just breaking all her dad’s rules at this point.

Side-by-side, Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna Duggar speak to YouTube subscribers. (Image Credit: Youtube)

This video, meanwhile, comes in the wake of Joy-Anna admitting she’s been suffering from postpartum depression.

A mother of three, who welcomed her latest kid in May 2023, Duggar admitted in April:

“This postpartum has been a lot harder than my past postpartums.”

Joy-Anna explained that she’s seen a doctor to help her deal with such physical and mental health problems.

“She said, ‘I definitely think that you are struggling with some post-partum depression’,” the TLC personality explained.

Joy-Anna during her stint as a reality star. (TLC)

The mother of three went on to say that her physician took a full lab panel and found out that she was low on a number of vitamins.

“There’s also been the mental side of things that I’ve been really battling and I’ve never had to battle something quite like this,” Joy-Anna a few weeks back.

In a moment of admirable candor, she added:

“I want you guys to know that I don’t always have my life together and I don’t always have a great day. It’s not always easy.”

Amen to that, right, parents around the world?

Let’s all hope Joy-Anna Duggar isn’t just looking great these days, but that she’s feeling a lot better, too.